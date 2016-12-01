Wood Tavern Owner Opens Miami Mojito Company Pop-Up For Art Basel and Beyond

EXPAND Mojitos Courtesy of Estefan Enterprises

Wynwood is getting a pieceof beach paradise with the opening of Miami Mojito Company.

This secret beach tiki bar pops up today, Thursday, December 1 for Art Basel, but Cesar Morales, owner of Wood Tavern, Bar Next Door, and brainchild behind the Miami Mojito Company, has plans to extend it as a permanent stand.

Miami Mojito Company can only be accessed through the Plant The Future corridor on the side of Wood Tavern on Second Ave. Morales said the inspiration for the pop-up came from a recent visit to Brazil.

“It’s a simple concept, but I love simple and if you’re calling yourself the Miami Mojito Company it has to be a good mojito,” Morales jokes. “On the beach in Brazil there’s tons of mojito and caipirinha stands, and one person operates them with a cart, and they have fruit, vodka, rum or cachaca, and I thought it was a simple operation. That space at Wood was an unused space, but because it is small, I thought ‘wow we could do this in Miami.’”

The hut stands 15 feet tall, and the island will have tables and chairs for 20 people and sell three cocktail recipes at $8 for a 16 oz. serving.

“The primary focus is the mojito, caipirinha, and caipiroska; the idea is to use fresh sugar cane juice. A typical mojito has brown sugar, but we’re not using that. People can get the classic flavors, or they can add fresh raspberries, tamarind or passion fruit and that will be an additional $2. The guarapo only lasts 20 minutes until it gets tart, so we’re going to be making it fresh constantly. It’s all natural and no artificial flavors. I think the name says it all.”

Morales said he isn’t worried about the hidden entrance because the idea is to re-create a calm oasis with the beach shack is dressed in pastel yellow, pink and blues. Morales said he encourages people to stop by, cool down and take a rest from walking. “It’s small; it’s cute, beachy and unexpected. We did well with the space that was there. It’s less than 400 square feet, and it’s interesting to see a little bar spring up in such a small space. I really want the mojito to stand out. The name is generic, but the mojito is the star. It’s a small escape from Wynwood.”

As a note, Miami Mojito Company was the original business concept for Morales' Allapattah Market, with this pop-up designed as a satellite so people would know mojitos are available there, but the project took a life of its own. At the Market, there will be more flavors.

The Miami Mojito Company opens today and current hours are Thursday through Sunday from 2 p.m. to 1 a.m.

