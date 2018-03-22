Whole Foods to Open New Fort Lauderdale Location in 2020

Whole Foods is expanding its reach in South Florida with the opening of its sixth store in Broward County. The new Fort Lauderdale market will be located on the corner of North Federal Highway and SE 17th Street, making it the 17th South Florida location.

“We are eager to serve the neighborhood and bring new high-quality grocery offerings to this community,” says Juan Nuñez, president of Whole Foods Market’s Florida Region.

Although not slated to open until winter 2020, the store is expected to carry local brands — a large part of the supermarket chain’s philosophy.