Whole Foods Partners With Author Joan Nathan for Passover Meals

Passover, the Jewish holiday commemorating Israelites' liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt, is traditionally celebrated with a feast.

Beginning the evening of March 30 and ending April 7, Passover kicks off with a Seder, or ceremonial dinner, held the first night (and the second night for Jews living outside of Israel).

This year, Whole Foods Market has partnered with James Beard Award-winning author Joan Nathan to offer dishes from her latest cookbook, King Solomon's Table.