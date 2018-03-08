Whole Foods Partners With Author Joan Nathan for Passover Meals

Passover, the Jewish holiday commemorating Israelites' liberation from slavery in ancient Egypt, is traditionally celebrated with a feast.
Beginning the evening of March 30 and ending April 7, Passover kicks off with a Seder, or ceremonial dinner, held the first night (and the second night for Jews living outside of Israel).
This year, Whole Foods Market has partnered with James Beard Award-winning author Joan Nathan to offer dishes from her latest cookbook, King Solomon's Table.
The author of 11 books wants to spread the wealth. “I am thrilled to partner with Whole Foods Market to feature some of my favorite recipes for Passover,” Nathan says.
“Each of her dishes includes a modern twist on a traditional Jewish recipe and is a great addition to any Passover celebration,” Tien Ho, head of culinary innovation at Whole Foods, says.
Whole Foods is accepting orders for the Passover meal, which serves eight and costs $119.99. Orders can be placed online or by calling 844-936-2428. Orders must be completed no later than 48 hours before pickup, which begins March 28.
Items include double-lemon roast chicken; Jewish-style Sicilian eggplant caponata; Jewish-style fried artichokes; Tunisian carrot salad with cumin, coriander, and caraway; spinach with pine nuts and currants; and Brazilian haroset with apples, dates, and cashews. Dishes are also available à la carte: The roast chicken is priced at $8.99, carrot salad is $12.99, spinach is $14.99, and haroset is $9.99. Sides serve up to four. Items are packed cold and require reheating.
