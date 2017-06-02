menu

Score Free Doughnuts on National Doughnut Day

Score Free Doughnuts on National Doughnut Day

Friday, June 2, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Score Free Doughnuts on National Doughnut Day
Courtesy of the Salty Donut
A A

Today is National Doughnut Day, and it's a true cause for celebration.

Not just any old holiday, this day actually was established by the Salvation Army to commemorate the women volunteers who gave out doughnuts to troops stationed in France during World War I in order to boost morale.

In a survey, Postmates and NationalToday.com found that a whopping 96 percent of Americans like or love doughnuts, with glazed being the most popular.

And though every doughnut is delicious, there's something about a free one that makes it extraspecial.

Here are the best ways to snag freebies on National Doughnut Day:

Cumberland Farms
From 5 to 10 a.m., get a free doughnut with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee, fountain drink, or frozen beverage. The offer is valid at new and remodeled Cumberland Farms locations. Find one at cumberlandfarms.com.

Dunkin' Donuts
Dunkin’ Donuts will give away one free doughnut (while supplies last) with the purchase of any beverage.

Entenmann's
Entenmann’s Bakery will host its "Win Free Donuts for a Year" contest Friday. A Facebook sweepstakes will award a year's worth of free doughnuts to ten grand-prize winners (all entries must be received by midnight July 2). For each person who enters the contest, $1 will be donated to the Salvation Army.

Courtesy Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme will offer one free doughnut to each customer, no purchase necessary. A donation to the Salvation Army’s hallmark red kettles near the cash register is encouraged, however.

The Abuelita
The Abuelita
Courtesy Mojo Donuts

Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken (Miami Only)
To celebrate National Doughnut Day, starting at 6 a.m., the first 250 customers tomorrow at Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken (8870 Bird Rd., Miami) will each receive a free glazed doughnut. In addition, Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken in Miami will introduce the Abuelita doughnut, a cinnamon doughnut filled with arroz con leche and topped with dulce de leche.

Postmates
If you are one of the first 5,000 Miamians to sign up with Postmates, you'll snag a free dozen doughnuts to impress your co-workers. Download the Postmates app by visiting springboard.postmates.com/donutfairy. Add a dozen doughnuts to your cart from your favorite restaurant, and use code DONUTFAIRY to get them for free (up to $15, including tax and Postmates delivery charge).

The Salty Donut
Miami's Salty Donut will open at 7:30 a.m. and give its first 100 customers a complimentary traditional glazed doughnut. For owners Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro, this year's holiday is extraspecial: It's the first National Doughnut Day they'll recognize in their Wynwood brick-and-mortar shop. Expect doughnut hole giveaways all day and, of course, plenty of doughnuts for purchase.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
