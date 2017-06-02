Score Free Doughnuts on National Doughnut Day

Courtesy of the Salty Donut

Today is National Doughnut Day, and it's a true cause for celebration.

Not just any old holiday, this day actually was established by the Salvation Army to commemorate the women volunteers who gave out doughnuts to troops stationed in France during World War I in order to boost morale.

In a survey, Postmates and NationalToday.com found that a whopping 96 percent of Americans like or love doughnuts, with glazed being the most popular.

And though every doughnut is delicious, there's something about a free one that makes it extraspecial.

Here are the best ways to snag freebies on National Doughnut Day:

Cumberland Farms

From 5 to 10 a.m., get a free doughnut with the purchase of a hot or iced coffee, fountain drink, or frozen beverage. The offer is valid at new and remodeled Cumberland Farms locations. Find one at cumberlandfarms.com.

Dunkin' Donuts

Dunkin’ Donuts will give away one free doughnut (while supplies last) with the purchase of any beverage.

Entenmann's

Entenmann’s Bakery will host its "Win Free Donuts for a Year" contest Friday. A Facebook sweepstakes will award a year's worth of free doughnuts to ten grand-prize winners (all entries must be received by midnight July 2). For each person who enters the contest, $1 will be donated to the Salvation Army.

Courtesy Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme will offer one free doughnut to each customer, no purchase necessary. A donation to the Salvation Army’s hallmark red kettles near the cash register is encouraged, however.

The Abuelita Courtesy Mojo Donuts

Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken (Miami Only)

To celebrate National Doughnut Day, starting at 6 a.m., the first 250 customers tomorrow at Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken (8870 Bird Rd., Miami) will each receive a free glazed doughnut. In addition, Mojo Donuts & Fried Chicken in Miami will introduce the Abuelita doughnut, a cinnamon doughnut filled with arroz con leche and topped with dulce de leche.

Postmates

If you are one of the first 5,000 Miamians to sign up with Postmates, you'll snag a free dozen doughnuts to impress your co-workers. Download the Postmates app by visiting springboard.postmates.com/donutfairy. Add a dozen doughnuts to your cart from your favorite restaurant, and use code DONUTFAIRY to get them for free (up to $15, including tax and Postmates delivery charge).

The Salty Donut

Miami's Salty Donut will open at 7:30 a.m. and give its first 100 customers a complimentary traditional glazed doughnut. For owners Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro, this year's holiday is extraspecial: It's the first National Doughnut Day they'll recognize in their Wynwood brick-and-mortar shop. Expect doughnut hole giveaways all day and, of course, plenty of doughnuts for purchase.

