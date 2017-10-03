Here's Where to Get McDonald's Rick and Morty-Inspired Szechuan Sauce in Miami

In April, the cult animated TV comedy Rick and Morty featured a bit in its surprise season premiere involving, of all things, a McDonald's promotion from 1998. Inside the mind of mad scientist Rick Sanchez, we see a memory of Szechuan dipping sauce, a chicken McNuggets condiment released in celebration of the Disney film Mulan.

Because people want what they cannot have, the sauce became a viral sensation. Rabid Rick and Morty fans, desperate for any morsel of their favorite show after a long hiatus, seized upon the joke as a new obsession. Vintage TV commercials were discovered on YouTube. Jars of the sauce emerged for sale on eBay, and one drew bids for up to $15,000 before eventually being sold to Deadmau5 — yes, the DJ Deadmau5. McDonald's itself even gave away a limited supply when the show officially premiered over the summer.

It was a legitimate craze, but it's hard not to wonder what that sauce tastes like. Wonder no more: Szechuan sauce is coming back for one day only. According to a news release, the decision was fan-based: "We know there has been a lot of love for the sauce, and we are excited to give customers the opportunity to get their hands on it for the first time since 1998."