With Epicure Gone, Turn to These Miami Options for the Jewish High Holidays

The Jewish High Holidays, marking the ten-day period between Rosh Hashanah (the Jewish New Year) and Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), begin tonight.

Epicure, the prepared-foods grocery store that was a fixture for the Jewish community, has closed after Hurricane Irma, but there are still worthy alternatives for your holiday needs.

Blue Collar. Danny Serfer's down-home comfort food restaurant will be offering Break Fast Baskets which include brisket, roasted potatoes, Marsha salad, a choice of one of Blue Collar's many fabulous veggie sides, and a dessert option of cake or pudding. The cost is $35 per person, two-person minimum. Orders are asked to be made at least 24 hours in advance. 6730 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-756-0366; bluecollarmiami.com. Open Sunday through Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Hank and Harry's Deli. Miami Beach's newest deli will be offering several holiday platters. Platters come in small, which serves eight to ten people, medium (11 to 15) and large (16 to 20). Its bagel platter includes assorted bagels, three types of cream cheese and sliced tomato ($40 small, $60 medium, $80 large); salad platter, an assortment of egg, tuna, and chicken salad comes with an assorted veggie tray, (whitefish and chopped liver available as substitutes). Small is $50 (whitefish add $8, chopped liver, add $4), medium is $75 (whitefish add $12, chopped liver add $6), and large is $100 (whitefish add $16, chopped liver add $8). There's also a Nova platter with assorted bagels, cream cheese, sliced nova and veggies (small $150, medium $225, and large $300), a cheese platter (small $60, medium $80, and large $100) and a dessert platter, choice of rugalach or homemade cookies and brownies, (small $150, medium $225, large $300.) Potato latkes are available in orders of eight served with sour cream and apple sauce for $6.95 and matzo ball soup is served by the quart for $9.95. Yom Kippur orders must be in by Wednesday, September 27, for pickup on Friday, September 29, by 5 p.m. 1691 Michigan Ave, Miami Beach; 305-397-8494; handhdeli.com. Open Monday throughFriday 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Josh's Deli. While not kosher, this tiny, Jewish-style deli offers inventive takes on classic Jewish dishes such as duck-fat matzah balls and crunchy spicy tuna latkes ($13). There's also options for traditionalists like chicken noodle soup ($7) and cured salmon plate ($16). 9517 Harding Ave, Surfside; 305-397-8494; joshsdeli.com. Open seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kosher Kingdom. This family owned and operated Kosher supermarket offers everything you need to eat for the holidays and then some. Their break fast platters serve 12 and range from $180 to $265 depending if you go with just the salad platter or splurge on the Fantasy Fish platter. Kosher Kingdom offers complete dinner packages, again for 12, of either roast chicken ($249), roasted turkey ($329) or beef brisket ($329). All packages come with 12 gefilte fish, four quarts of homemade chicken soup, 12 matzo balls, string bean almondine, carrot tzimmes, one quart of gravy, and a bottle of horseradish. Of course, there is plenty to choose from for dessert, including honey cake loaf ($5.99) and raisin challah ($7.99). For the full holiday menu, click here. 3017 Aventura Blvd., Miami; 305-792-2205; kosherkingdom.com. Open Sunday 7:30 a.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday through Thursday 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Apple honey cakes for a sweet New Year. courtesy of Zak the Baker

Zak the Baker. For Rosh Hashanah, Zak the Baker will offer apple honey cake ($8.50) as well as round honey challah ($6) which will come out of the oven at noon. Of course, you'll find the bakery's usually goodies like babka, vegan banana bread, cookies, and chocolate caramel pie. To break the fast the deli will be offering house cured gravlax platters and house-smoked whitefish platters the Friday before Yom Kippur. Platters are priced per person, $13 and $14, respectively. 405 NW 26th St., Miami; 786-347-7100; zakthebaker.com. Open Sunday through Friday 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Saturday.

