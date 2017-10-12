What's the Deal With $3 Soda at Miami Restaurants?

There's a bit of shame that comes with a daily Diet Coke. Yet something has been amiss lately. On bills it seems like the price of simple glass of sugar dissolved in fizzy water is more and more expensive.

One went for $3 at the recently shuttered Cake Thai. It was the same at Deme Lomas and Karina Iglesias' Arson in downtown, though here it should be noted the drink comes in a glass bottle rather than out of a gun. The price was the same at Atchana's Homegrown Thai in Coconut Grove and on Miami Beach at La Leggenda Pizzeria. The price slipped under the mark to $2.25 at the downtown Brazilian buffet called Camila's Restaurant and to $2.75 at Washington Charles' Lutum in Sunset Harbour. At Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill on Miami Beach it crept up to $3.50 while at Son Cubano in Coral Gables it climbed as high as $4.

No doubt this issue has been one of contention for sometime. A 2011 post on J. Kenji Lopez-Alt's Serious Eats asks whether the $5 he paid for a Coca-Cola at some fancy place was too much. It elicited 128 comments and the vast majority of them were quite ornery.

But what gives? How is this still happening? How much are we overpaying for soda?

The answer, generally, is triple.

"People tend to multiply the cost of the product time to come up with profit because you pay for other things in a restaurant" like the space, the service, the glassware, and so on, says Arson co-owner Karina Iglesias. Yet in many cases chefs and restaurant owners think they can't triple price. With wines, she said, the markup is often tamped back so as to avoid sticker shock and make a sale.

Yet soda and other soft drinks are something guests look at last, making it an easy item to slip in the triple markup. "It's sticking it to the man," says Heath Porter of Uvaggio Wine Bar and No Name Chinese. "If you look around in this day and age it's hard to find anything under $10, even a bottle of beer, we're in a time where everybody's got to figure out a way to pay the bills."

Porter and his team indeed charge $3 for a glass of soda for their South Miami Chinese spot that opened over the summer. Yet they're doing it the right way with house made soda using fresh ingredients. "Plums are in season now so we've been doing a ginger plum," he says. There's also lemongrass and lime alongside an array of teas brewed with aromatics.

But even if you're not getting a fresh soda, being charged an exorbitant sum for bubbly sugar water might not be the worst thing.

"I'm so against things like Coca-Cola that if I could charge $6 a bottle to get people not to drink it I would," says Arson's Iglesias. "I smoke, and I know it's killing me, but they put a tax on it to try to stop me. Why can we do that on soda?"

