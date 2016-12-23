What's Open in South Florida on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2016

Find out what's open, and what's not, on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day in South Florida. Photo by ChainImage/Flickr

Christmas Day is almost here, and for the next few days that means some time off from the daily grind for most people. That also means different store hours for some of our favorite shopping spots on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

While everyone is off from work, it's helpful to know what's open — and what's not — during Christmas Day 2016. To help you plan your grocery and shopping needs we've compiled a list of the holiday operating hours for some of the most popular go-to retailers, fast food restaurants, and grocery stores.

Keep in mind: Open hours vary by location, so call your nearest location before making the trip (and cursing us out).

Christmas Eve

Grocery



Milam's (7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)



Fresh Market (open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)



Presidente Supermarket (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)



Whole Foods (open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)



Publix (open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.)



Winn Dixie (open 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.)



Total Wine & More (8 a.m. to 8 p.m.)



Target (7 a.m. to 10 p.m.)



Trader Joe's



Walmart (24-hour locations remain the same; 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the rest of Walmarts)



BJ’s Wholesale (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)



Costco (9 a.m. to 5 p.m.)

Fast Food

(Following open regular business hours, which vary by location)



Waffle House



IHOP



Denny's



Baskin Robbins



Boston Market



Dominos



Dunkin’ Donuts



KFC



McDonald’s



Panda Express



Starbucks

Pharmacy



CVS (open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.)



Walgreens (open 7 a.m. to midnight)

Go ahead and treat yourself to a Waffle House breakfast Christmas morning: they're open regular business hours on Sunday, December 25. Photo courtesy of Waffle House

Christmas Day

Grocery



Milam's (closed)



Fresh Market (closed)



Presidente Supermarket (closed)



Whole Foods (closed)



Publix (closed)



Winn Dixie (closed)



Target (closed)



Walmart (closed)



Total Wine & More (closed)



Trader Joe's (closed)



BJ's Wholesale (closed)



Costco (closed)

Pharmacy



Walgreens (24-hour locations will remain open; traditional stores 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)



CVS (24-hour locations will remain open; traditional stores open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Fast Food

