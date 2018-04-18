 


More photos of Jackson Hall here
More photos of Jackson Hall here
Photo by FujifilmGirl

What You'll Be Eating at Jackson Food Hall

Laine Doss | April 18, 2018 | 1:03pm
AA

Jackson Hall is now open for business inside the Civica Center of Jackson Health District.

A partnership of Wynwood Yard's Della Heiman and restaurateur Ken Lyon, the 10,000 square foot hall offers six food concepts and a mini marketplace and gift shop; and a positivity library where people can borrow or buy books.

What You'll Be Eating at Jackson Food Hall
Photo by FujifilmGirl

The modern hall is accented by bright colors including blue walls stenciled with fruits and veggies. The Radiate Apothecary + Bar is the focal point of the hall, serving beer, wine, kombucha, and spirits curated by Susan Duprey, a certified nutritionist, former bartender, and founder of Radiate Miami.

What You'll Be Eating at Jackson Food Hall
Photo by FujifilmGirl

The food concepts are all lined up along the southern wall of the hall, with the entire culinary program spearheaded by Miami chefs Julie Frans and Nicole Votano. Votano developed all the recipes with meals free of hormones, antibiotics, partially hydrogenated oils, synthetic colorings and preservatives, artificial sweeteners, high fructose corn syrup, and other highly refined sweeteners.

Frans is charged with creating an educational component to the hall, including a color-coded menu that guides patients at neighboring medical centers to meals tailored to their dietary needs.

The five food concepts include Della Bowls, a plant-based healthy bowl concept by Della Heiman, as founded at the Wynwood Yard.

What You'll Be Eating at Jackson Food Hall
Photo by FujifilmGirl

Carcoal offers rotisserie meats cooked on a Josper. The meats are offered with sides such as roasted potatoes and vegetables.

What You'll Be Eating at Jackson Food Hall
Photo by FujifilmGirl

Leo & Bloom Delicatessen serves sandwiches, soups, and salads.

What You'll Be Eating at Jackson Food Hall
Photo by FujifilmGirl

Little Island Poke offers salmon, spicy tuna, and vegan poke bowls.

What You'll Be Eating at Jackson Food Hall
Photo by FujifilmGirl

Finally, Levante serves tangy Mediterranean kebobs, hummus, and tehini.

The hall will also offer a robust line of programming including wellness classes, community talks, and a Friday happy hour.

Jackson Hall. 1050 NW 14th St., Miami. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday. jacksonhallmiami.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

