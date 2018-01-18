Wabi Sabi by Shuji Opens on Miami's Upper Eastside

It's been more than a year since Shuji Hiyakawa announced the opening of his first solo venture, Wabi Sabi. The restaurant, which offers upscale fast-casual sushi bowls and a juice bar, has finally opened on NE 79th Street in Miami.

"I'm very happy to finally be open," Hiyakawa says. "It's taken a long time."

The space, which Hiyakawa largely designed and built himself, serves basic, ingredient-based Japanese bowls. Right now, the menu is small. Four bowls ($11 to $18) are available, including the Wabi Sabi, packed with tuna, salmon, crab, tobiko, cucumber, avocado, seaweed, and shiitake mushroom. There are three cold-pressed juices ($7), from a fruity blend called Geisha to a strong and sharp mix called Samurai. Hiyakawa also offers daily specials, cooked fish, and six flavors of mochi ice cream, including matcha green tea and salted caramel.