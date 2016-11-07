menu

Vote on Election Day and Get Free Food and Drink

Monday, November 7, 2016 at 11 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Tomorrow is election day, which means American will finally be free of the Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton show.

Seriously, if you didn't take advantage of early voting, the polls open in Miami at 7 a.m. and you can find your polling place at miamidade.gov/elections.

And, to sweeten the pot, many Miami restaurants, bars, and businesses are giving out freebies or deals to voters. Here's a list of free stuff you can get just by exercising your civic duty.

7-Eleven
Join 7-Eleven's election poll at participating stores by choosing a blue cup (Democrat), a red cup (Republican) or a nonpartisan purple SpeakUp cup (because red and blue make purple). Share your vote on social media with hashtag #7ELECTION. and get a free cup of coffee by downloading the 7-Eleven mobile app.

Bagatelle Miami Beach
Snag a free Carlito's Way, a hibiscus Champagne cocktail, after voting. Just show your I Voted sticker or bracelet to get your drink.

Ben & Jerry’s
Get a free scoop of ice cream just by saying you voted on Election Day. The offer is good at official Ben & Jerry's shops from 5 to 8 p.m.

Bodega
If the election has driven you to drink, stop into Bodega on Tuesday and get a free shot of tequila when you vote.

BurgerFi
Purchase the chain's special conflicted burger for $5 with your  “I Voted” sticker at participating locations on Nov. 8.

Chick-fil-A
A free chicken sandwich is yours if you wear your "I Voted" sticker on November 8. This offer is good at participating locations, so check by calling your favorite Chick-fil-A in advance.

Duffy’s Sports Grill
Get a free order of red velvet mini donuts with any meal purchase on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Just show your "I Voted" sticker of mention that you voted. The offer is good at all locations and you get one order per table.

E11Even
Bring your 'Just Voted' sticker to receive complimentary sponsored open bar from 8 to 9 p.m. on Election Day.

Firehouse Subs
Get a free medium drink when you display your "I Voted" sticker on November 8.

Krispy Kreme
Your "I Voted" sticker gets you a free doughnut on Nov. 8 at participating locations.

Lyft
Lyft, in cooperation with VotoLatino.org, is offering free rides to the polls on its app.

Piola
Show your “I Voted” sticker or other proof of voting and get a free pizza when dining in on Nov. 8.

Radio Bar
Watch the election results come in and receive a free draft Bud Light when you show proof that you voted.

Starbucks
Starbucks is offering a free tall coffee to anyone who proves they votes or pledges to vote on Election Day.

Tijuana Flats
Voters receive a free side of guacamole, salsa or queso.

Taurus Beer & Whiskey House
Show your "I Voted" sticker for a free shot or beer. The bar is also hosting an election watch party.

World of Beer
Stop into WOB after you vote and your first pint of  beer is a dollar.

