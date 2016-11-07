Vote on Election Day and Get Free Food and Drink
|
Gage Skidmore and Lorie Shaull via FlickrCC
Tomorrow is election day, which means American will finally be free of the Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton show.
Seriously, if you didn't take advantage of early voting, the polls open in Miami at 7 a.m. and you can find your polling place at miamidade.gov/elections.
And, to sweeten the pot, many Miami restaurants, bars, and businesses are giving out freebies or deals to voters. Here's a list of free stuff you can get just by exercising your civic duty.
7-Eleven
Join 7-Eleven's election poll at participating stores by choosing a blue cup (Democrat), a red cup (Republican) or a nonpartisan purple SpeakUp cup (because red and blue make purple). Share your vote on social media with hashtag #7ELECTION. and get a free cup of coffee by downloading the 7-Eleven mobile app.
Bagatelle Miami Beach
Snag a free Carlito's Way, a hibiscus Champagne cocktail, after voting. Just show your I Voted sticker or bracelet to get your drink.
Ben & Jerry’s
Get a free scoop of ice cream just by saying you voted on Election Day. The offer is good at official Ben & Jerry's shops from 5 to 8 p.m.
Bodega
If the election has driven you to drink, stop into Bodega on Tuesday and get a free shot of tequila when you vote.
BurgerFi
Purchase the chain's special conflicted burger for $5 with your “I Voted” sticker at participating locations on Nov. 8.
Chick-fil-A
A free chicken sandwich is yours if you wear your "I Voted" sticker on November 8. This offer is good at participating locations, so check by calling your favorite Chick-fil-A in advance.
Duffy’s Sports Grill
Get a free order of red velvet mini donuts with any meal purchase on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Just show your "I Voted" sticker of mention that you voted. The offer is good at all locations and you get one order per table.
E11Even
Bring your 'Just Voted' sticker to receive complimentary sponsored open bar from 8 to 9 p.m. on Election Day.
Firehouse Subs
Get a free medium drink when you display your "I Voted" sticker on November 8.
Krispy Kreme
Your "I Voted" sticker gets you a free doughnut on Nov. 8 at participating locations.
Lyft
Lyft, in cooperation with VotoLatino.org, is offering free rides to the polls on its app.
Piola
Show your “I Voted” sticker or other proof of voting and get a free pizza when dining in on Nov. 8.
Radio Bar
Watch the election results come in and receive a free draft Bud Light when you show proof that you voted.
Starbucks
Starbucks is offering a free tall coffee to anyone who proves they votes or pledges to vote on Election Day.
Tijuana Flats
Voters receive a free side of guacamole, salsa or queso.
Taurus Beer & Whiskey House
Show your "I Voted" sticker for a free shot or beer. The bar is also hosting an election watch party.
World of Beer
Stop into WOB after you vote and your first pint of beer is a dollar.
Get the Food & Drink Newsletter
Our weekly guide to Miami dining includes food news and reviews, as well as dining events and interviews with chefs and restaurant owners.
Related Locations
1220 16th St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
3540 Main Highway
Coconut Grove, FL 33133
9010 SW 72nd Place
Miami, FL 33156
8525 Mills Dr.
Miami, FL 33183
9701 NW 41st St.
Doral, FL 33178
749 Lincoln Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
11515 S. Dixie Highway
Kendall, FL 33156
1570 Alton Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
200 Miracle Mile
Coral Gables, FL 33134
9488 NE 2nd Ave.
Miami, FL 33138
1122 S. Dixie Highway
Coral Gables, FL 33146
1625 Alton Rd.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
814 1st St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
3969 NE 163rd St.
North Miami Beach, FL 33160
220 21st St.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Intermezzo Lounge prior to Kansas
Sat., Nov. 12, 8:00pm
-
Intermezzo Lounge prior to The Doobie Brothers
Sun., Nov. 13, 7:00pm
-
Intermezzo Lounge prior to Neil Degrasse Tyson
Wed., Nov. 16, 8:00pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!