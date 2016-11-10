Voltaggio Brothers' Monger at MiamiCentral Allows Guests to Curate Their Own Meals

Monger to open at Central Fare Screenshot via Facebook

Bryan and Michael Voltaggio have announced details about their first Miami collaborative restaurant.

Monger will located in Central Fare, the food hall that is part of Downtown's MiamiCentral complex. The complex will feature retail, office, residences, and will serve as the Miami hub for the Brightline train that connects our city to Orlando.

The brothers and Top Chef alumni will offer a unique dining experience where guests can curate their own meals by "shopping" for proteins and produce to be used in their dishes.

Says Michael Voltaggio, the concept ties in with the eatery's location as a transportation site. “Brightline is connecting people to and from their destination. We’re doing the same thing with the menu,” says Michael Voltaggio. “We’re providing the ingredients. We’re cooking them for you. You decide what that destination is.”

The 100,000 square-foot restaurant, designed by hospitality design and concept firm, AvroKO, is divided into three spaces. Guests enter a bar and casual dining area inspired by Mid-Century supermarkets, where bartenders will offer cocktails at a metal and chrome bar inspired by grocery checkout lanes. Shelves of seasonal produce and refrigerated cases showcasing meat, seafood, and pastries will serve as both decoration and enticement of things to come.

Diners will then be guided through kitchen doors by a host to the main dining room, which is divided into smaller, intimate spaces. Monger will also feature a chefs' table within the kitchen. “We are envisioning that each visit will be unique as we are designing a restaurant where guests can shape their experience, putting together the dishes of their meal and choosing what space to dine in to suit their mood and occasion,” says Bryan Voltaggio.

Monger is part of the 50,000 square foot food hall, Central Fare, which is scheduled to open in 2017. Other eateries slated to open at the bi-level food hall include Azucar Ice Cream Company; Blackbrick Chinese; Doggi’s; Miami Smokers; Romanicos Chocolate; Rosetta The Italian Bakery; and Toasted Bagelry & Deli.