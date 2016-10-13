Visa-O1 Pizza Opens in Brickell Today

PIzzas are made with flour produced on Chef Renato's farm in Italy. Courtesy of Visa-O1

South Beach's hidden pizza destination might not be such a secret anymore. Visa-O1 is making its Brickell debut today in the former Miami Smokers Express pop-up space (1000 S. Miami Ave., Miami). To satisfy many clients' requests, the authentic Italian kitchen has expanded into the busy financial district. The owners behind the concept also admitted to have a "good feeling" when they visited the location.

Visa-O1 debuted in Miami Beach two years ago. Chef Renato Viola and partner Umberto Mascagni truly loved pizza and had a simple goal: for the public to be able to taste true traditional Italian pizza. Mascagni said, "Visa-O1 is a family place where you can come and share an amazing meal with high-quality ingredients and share a lifetime experience with amazing customer service." Chef Renato even has his own farm in Italy that produces the flour for the pizza dough at Visa-O1. It's used every day to make the freshest pies possible. The dough takes three days to proof.

EXPAND Star Luca Dianne Rubin / Miami Food Pug

The Brickell menu will list the same dishes offered at the original location. Additionally, wine and beer will be served. Pies are divided into categories: traditional, special, and extraordinary. Prices start at $4.99 for an individual size and top out at $16.99 for a 13-inch, with toppings such as fresh burrata stracciatella, natural honey, truffle oil, and Nutella. One of the best-selling dishes is the Instagram-worthy Star Luca — a star-shaped pizza filled with ricotta cheese, spicy salami, mozzarella, and San Marzano tomato sauce ($14.90). Other choices include calzones and antipasti. You can also opt to build your own salad. Vegans will be happy to know they can create their own pizza using vegan cheese.

EXPAND Chef Renato Viola Courtesy of Visa-O1

Yet another Visa-O1, in Wynwood, is expected to open later this year. The third location will be a "very big project," Mascagni said. "The most important key to opening a restaurant is to have a good team that is passionate about the project and wants to grow." Another important factor is keeping Visa-O1's pizza the way it is. "The key to make the perfect pizza is the love and passion you put into making the pizza. After that, the only secret is to use only fresh and quality ingredients."

Visa-O1 is open Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, Saturday from noon to midnight, and Sunday from noon to 11 p.m.

