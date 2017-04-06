menu

The Burlesque Mermaids of Fort Lauderdale's Wreck Bar Shake Their Fins

Thursday, April 6, 2017 at 11:56 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Ariel, the Little Mermaid, is all grown up, and she's shaking her fins for you every Friday and Saturday night at the B Ocean Resort's Wreck Bar on Fort Lauderdale Beach.

The bar has been taken over by chef Ralph Pagano, who also owns the Naked Crab at the resort.

Pagano realized that the iconic mermaid show needed a bit of a revamp to attract a younger, hipper audience. "The first thing that happened is I doubled the mermaid budget. We simply needed more mermaids."

Pagano also reimagined the late mermaid show as having an adult burlesque theme. The result is a performance in which lovely dancers of the sea shed both their tops and their tails. "It was my idea that the burlesque show would bring in people who like to sip tiki drinks, eat sushi, and watch the mermaids. So far, it's working."

The 30-minute show features four mermaids led by Marina Anderson, AKA Medusirena, who is also, according to Pagano, the "creative soul, director, and mermaid wrangler." In true burlesque style, the performance includes bawdy jokes, music by DJ KGB, and an allover "naughty but nice" vibe.

While you're there, enjoy a few classic tiki drinks. Pagano's favorite is the Aku Aku, made with pineapple, rum, bitters, mint, Luxardo, and a secret spice blend served in a traditional tiki god mug.

There's no cover charge for the show, though there is a two-drink minimum. "I guarantee you'll have three," Pagano says.

Mermaid Shows at Wreck Bar
6:30 and 9:30 p.m. every Friday and Saturday at the Wreck Bar at the B Ocean Resort, 1140 Seabreeze Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1000; bhotelsandresorts.com/b-ocean. The 6:30 show is family-friendly; at 9:30, the mermaids swim in their burlesque-style revue.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.

