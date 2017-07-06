Victor "El Machine" Aldrich Is CocoWalk's 2017 Hot Dog Eating Champ

July is National Hot Dog month, but the culmination of the celebration is usually the Fourth of July.

It is that day when the humble wiener gets gobbled up at beaches, grilled at parks, and consumed in mass quantities at annual hot-dog-eating competitions.

CocoWalk held its ninth-annual Hot Dog Eating Contest this past Independence Day. Eight contestants were tasked with eating as many frankfurters as possible in ten minutes.

After much chomping, Victor "El Machine" Aldrich downed ten dogs to win the day. Anthony Prats, who conveniently works at Duffy's MVP at the Coconut Grove dining and shopping complex, ate seven dogs to snag second place.

Each winner received swag and gift certificates.

In Coney Island, New York, Joey Chestnut earned his tenth "Mustard Belt" at the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest by downing an event-record-breaking 72 hot dogs and buns in ten minutes. With more practice, El Machine might be primed to enter the Brooklyn competition next summer.

