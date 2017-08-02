Veza Sur Brewing Co. and Baja Bao to Open in Wynwood August 19

Wynwood's Veza Sur Brewing Co. announced it will officially open to the public August 19. At the same time, Baja Bao, the casual eatery fashioned as a giant food truck, will open adjacent to the brewery.

Veza Sur was founded by Bogota Beer Company's Berny Silberwasser; Chris and Jeremy Cox of 10 Barrel Brewing Company in Bend, Oregon; and master brewer Asbjorn Gerlach. Gerlach, a German native with more than 24 years of brewing experience, founded Kross Brewery, the second-largest brewery in Chile. The craft brewery is owned by Anheuser-Busch InBev.

The 10,000-square-foot space includes a 15-barrel DME brewhouse and a 5,000-square-foot taproom with a terrace. The South American-inspired taproom includes a 40-foot bar made of reclaimed drift wood, 18 beers on tap, and a direct view of the brewhouse and tanks. The terrace, with a foliage-adorned outside area and graffitied walls, is a microcosm of Wynwood.



Beers on tap include session IPAs, a Belgian witbier, a coffee porter, a red ale on nitro, a guava Berliner Weisse, lagers, and guest taps. The brewery's signature might well be its Brazilian chopp (pronounced shoh-pee), which is a chilled lager with a three-inch head traditionally served below the freezing point.

Veza Sur will also offer beer cocktails such as micheladas made in collaboration with Miami Beach's BarLab.

Baja Bao is an eatery disguised as a massive food truck located in Veza Sur's patio area. The menu, created by Pubbelly's Jose Mendin, offers bao buns with Latin flavors from countries such as Argentina and Mexico. The idea is to place traditional and nontraditional taco fillings inside the fluffy buns. Most menu items are priced under $10 and include lechón asado, chicken mole, and barbecued pork. In addition, a selection of guacamoles, tostadas, and snacks will be available. Partner Juan F. Ayora says the concept of baos with a Latin twist is meant to pair well with Veza Sur's beers. "The feeling was to make the experience part of the patio of the taproom."

In addition, two Baja Bao locations are slated to open at the American Airlines Arena, on the 100 and 300 levels, in October.

The fourth brewery to open in Wynwood, Veza Sur is walking distance from Wynwood Brewing Company, J. Wakefield Brewing, and Concrete Beach Brewery. It's one of many breweries set to open in 2017 in the Magic City, which has been on the radars of local and out-of-town brewers for a while. “Miami is a city we’ve always been interested in,” 10 Barrel Brewing's Chris Cox says. "We hope everyone is as excited as we are, and we look forward to grabbing a beer with Miami soon.”

Veza Sur Brewing Company. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; vezasur.com. Sunday through Thursday noon to midnight, Friday and Saturday noon to 2 a.m.

Baja Bao. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; bajabaohouse.com. Tuesday through Sunday noon to 11 p.m.

