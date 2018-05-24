 


Obra Kitchen Tables opens in Brickell.
Obra Kitchen Tables opens in Brickell.
Venezuela’s Carlos Garcia Opens Obra Kitchen Table in Brickell

Clarissa Buch | May 24, 2018 | 8:00am
Carlos Garcia, the chef behind one of Venezuela's most renowned restaurants, debuts in Miami with the opening of his first U.S. eatery, Obra Kitchen Table.

From 2013 to 2016, Garcia's Alto in Caracas held a spot on Latin America's World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. In Miami, he offers upscale comfort food to Brickell's Jade building right off of SE 14th Street near the downtown waterfront.

"With Obra, I plan to bring the warmth of Latin America flavors, what I call cocinasabrosa, which means delicious food prepared with recognizable, seasonal, and local ingredients, presented in the most unpretentious and creative ways," Garcia told New Times in August 2017.

Garcia, who has trained in some of the world's most cutting-edge restaurants including El Bulli, El Celler de Can Roca, and Mugaritz; made a name for himself through churning out contemporary Venezuelan cuisine at Alto. With Obra, he will offer the same grade of cooking in a more relaxed atmosphere.

The 3,000-square-feet restaurant features an open kitchen with a wrap-around counter, which allows diners to watch the restaurant's chefs in action and discuss the food as they eat.

The Venezuelan-influenced menu centers around dishes cooked on a Josper grill and includes spaghetti with octopus carbonara ($21); grilled rice with squid and artichokes ($18); roasted tuna with brown butter yuca ($28); fried red snapper ($32); and short rib asado ($34).

Top it off with desserts including tartetatin with ripe banana, coffee, and sarrapia ice cream ($8); and mango bajito, which comes just in time for mango season ($8).

During lunchtime, choose between a condensed a la carte menu or a $21 prix fixe, which includes a cup of Garcia’s chicken soup, a choice of protein, two sides, and a dessert. For each prix fixe menu sold, $1 will be donated to Garcia’s foundation, Barriga Llena Corazón Contento, an initiative he founded in 2016 to feed soup to children at a local hospital in Caracas, as well as for nurses, doctors and family members.

Obra Kitchen Table. Jade at Brickell building, 1331 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; 305-846-9363; obramiami.com. Open for lunch and dinner Monday through Saturday.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

