Venezuela’s Carlos Garcia Opens Obra Kitchen Table in Brickell

Carlos Garcia, the chef behind one of Venezuela's most renowned restaurants, debuts in Miami with the opening of his first U.S. eatery, Obra Kitchen Table.

From 2013 to 2016, Garcia's Alto in Caracas held a spot on Latin America's World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. In Miami, he offers upscale comfort food to Brickell's Jade building right off of SE 14th Street near the downtown waterfront.

"With Obra, I plan to bring the warmth of Latin America flavors, what I call cocina sabrosa , which means delicious food prepared with recognizable, seasonal, and local ingredients, presented in the most unpretentious and creative ways," Garcia told New Times in August 2017.