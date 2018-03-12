 


Truffle OG
Truffle OG
Photo by Hannah Sentenac

1-800-Lucky's Poke OG Offers Vegan Poke Bowls

Hannah Sentenac | March 12, 2018 | 8:30am
Inside the new Wynwood food hall 1-800-Lucky, find an unlikely vegan gem: Poke OG. The California-based restaurant serves hearty bowls of seafood poke, but it also specializes in vegetable-centric items that swap fish for colorful fruits and vegetables such as watermelon, truffles, and pineapple.

The concept, which debuted in Anaheim last year, expanded to Miami this past November. In addition to serving a large selection of fish, Poke OG offers an entire column of vegan bowls.

Look out for the citrus tofu, where cucumber, jalapeño, edamame, and green onions are topped with a sriracha drizzle and tossed in a yuzu citrus ponzu over zucchini noodles. There's also the truffle bowl, a mix of tofu, cucumber, sweet onions, and furikake showered with a truffle white soy vinaigrette over a bed of rice.

For something with a sweet kick, try a pineapple bowl with sweet onions, mint, and cilantro or a watermelon version, which calls for green onions, cabbage, and a jalapeño ginger soy. Items start at $11.50.

"We've had a great response," co-owner/chef Ryan Leto says. "Zero marketing. Everything is word of mouth."

Customers can also build their own bowls. Base options are white rice, zucchini noodles, brown rice, and baby greens, and vegan toppings include seaweed salad, fried onions, wasabi, ginger, bubu arare, togarashi, sesame seeds, and avocado.

The Miami outpost is Poke OG's second storefront and first East Coast spot. Though Leto is open to expansion, he has made no definitive plans.

"We're going to try to take this thing up and down the coast and see how far we can go with Poke OG," he says.

Poke OG at 1-800-Lucky. 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com.

 
Hannah Sentenac covers veg food, drink, pop culture, travel, and animal advocacy issues. She is also editor-in-chief of LatestVeganNews.com.

