1-800-Lucky's Poke OG Offers Vegan Poke Bowls

Inside the new Wynwood food hall 1-800-Lucky, find an unlikely vegan gem: Poke OG. The California-based restaurant serves hearty bowls of seafood poke, but it also specializes in vegetable-centric items that swap fish for colorful fruits and vegetables such as watermelon, truffles, and pineapple.

The concept, which debuted in Anaheim last year, expanded to Miami this past November. In addition to serving a large selection of fish, Poke OG offers an entire column of vegan bowls.