 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Vegan Fine Foods is Fort Lauderdale's first all-vegan market and eatery.
Vegan Fine Foods is Fort Lauderdale's first all-vegan market and eatery.
Photo by Alex Rios/MetaGroupMedia

Fort Lauderdale's Vegan Fine Foods Is an Oasis of Plant-Based Bites

Nicole Danna | April 24, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

A health-minded café, bakery, salad and sandwich bar, and market have united to offer Fort Lauderdale its first all-vegan spot specializing in plant-based foods.

On April 20, Vegan Fine Foods opened at 330 NW Second St. in the city's Riverwalk neighborhood. The 4,000-square-foot space is a one-stop shop for those looking for organic produce and vegan groceries, eat a healthy meal, have a cup of coffee, or sip a glass of wine or beer.

Related Stories

Vegan Fine Foods is the brainchild of Florida Atlantic University professor Steven Smith, who says he styled the market and eatery after a number of his favorite brands, including the New York City-based upscale grocery chain Dean & DeLuca. The venue offers an array of organic produce, vegan products, coffee and tea at the in-house café, and a bar where patrons can craft bowls, wraps, pitas, hot "dawgs," and veggie burgers.

Vegan Fine Foods carries dozens of local brands offering vegan products and more than 1,500 items.EXPAND
Vegan Fine Foods carries dozens of local brands offering vegan products and more than 1,500 items.
Photo by Alex Rios/MetaGroupMedia

Smith says he switched to a totally plant-based diet after the stress of obtaining two postgraduate degrees, and 20 years later, he remains a committed vegan.

"I saw an opportunity for an all-vegan market because I knew that shopping was a lot of work and very time-consuming for those wanting to maintain a vegan healthy lifestyle," Smith says. "I thought, Wouldn’t it be nice to go to a place where someone else did all the work, where you knew it was 100 percent plant-based and care was taken to select a broad array of superhealthy products with some vegan indulgences mixed in?"

As a result, Vegan Fine Foods has been designed to appeal to a wide range of vegans and nonvegans alike by selling everything from smoothies, juices, and açaí bowls to Pinkberry's first vegan frozen yogurt. The business also has a mission to spotlight local vendors alongside national and international purveyors. Many of the more than 1,500 products are made by over 40 local vendors, such as the in-house Inika Café, from the Delray Beach-based Inika Foods, as well as local chef Olga Keller, known for her raw vegan cheese made from coconut.

Fort Lauderdale's Vegan Fine Foods Is an Oasis of Plant-Based Bites
Photo by Alex Rios/MetaGroupMedia

"We like to say we are strictly vegan — but not just for vegans," Smith says. "Vegetarians, flexitarians, Paleos, carnivores — anyone looking to enjoy some plant-based foods are welcome and will find [something] they can enjoy."

Vegan Fine Foods. 330 NW Second St., Fort Lauderdale; 954-533-6412; veganfinefoods.com. Sunday 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Monday and Tuesday 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., Wednesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

 
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
  • Follow:
  • Twitter: @

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >