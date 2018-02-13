Valentine's Day 2018: Miami Brewery Events and Tap Takeovers

Single? Taken? Who cares! Valentine's Day is all about the love of beer. Whether with your boo, your buds, or yourself, head to one of Miami's breweries for a few pints and a good time.
Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. Bring out your inner artist at Biscayne Bay Brewing in Doral during the painting class Arrrrrt With a Twist. For $30 per person, you'll get creative and receive two core beers. Ladies are treated to one glass of champagne and a rose. 8000 NW 25th St., #500, Doral; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com.
Bousa Brewing. The Bee My Valentine event will offer onsite Bumble matches. Freebies include one beer per person, a red rose for each lady, and cupcakes from Crave Clean for the first 100 people in the door. Get cutesy with the puppy-kissing booth and kiss cam. Bousa will also release a new beer, and food will be available for purchase from the food truck Tuto's Cuisine. 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 786-338-8035; bousabrewing.com.
Boxelder Craft Beer Market. Virginia is for beer lovers this Wednesday, when pours will be available from Aslin Beer, Ardent Craft Ales, Ocelot Brewing, Triple Crossing Brewing, and Crooked Run Brewing. Also, get half off all bottles of wine and draft stouts. 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com.
Concrete Beach Brewery. Tuesday, February 13, from 8 to 10 p.m., join Concrete for Sippin' Singles, with speed dating, a mystery chocolate-and-beer pairing, and an anonymous confession wall. February 14, Beer Lover's Affair will take place from 8 to 10 p.m. with a "Lovers and Friends" game show, romance trivia, and a mystery chocolate-and-beer pairing. The confections will come courtesy of Cao Chocolates, food will be available for purchase from Edukos, and raffles will offer a chance to win gift certificates to Toro Toro and Blue Water Pool, compliments of InterContinental Miami. 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com.
Don Deo. Hang out with a glass of beer, wine, sangria, tinto de veranos, prosecco, or champagne. Ladies drink free wine till 9 p.m. 275 NE 18th St., Miami; 305-998-8512; dondeobrewingco.com.
MIA Beer Company. For $50, you and your significant other can select an appetizer, a main course for two with sides, and a dessert. The price includes two core MIA beers. 10400 NW 33rd St., #150, Doral; 305-567-5550; mia.beer.
Nightlife Brewing Company. When you buy a growler February 13 or 14, receive a second growler for 30 percent off. The growlers will come with a special gram attached. Because not everyone is tied down on the 14th, Nightlife is celebrating those who are single and ready to beer-mingle. The brewery will tap a special release of Thunderbird Stout, infused with cacao nibs and Madagascar bourbon vanilla beans. When you buy a Thunderbird Decadent Stout, you’ll get one free to give away to someone in the taproom to help break the ice. 1588 NW Seventh St., Miami; 305-87-2337; nightlifebrewingco.com.
The Tank Brewing Co. Each beer served on Valentine's Day will include special messages such as "Buy a brew for someone you'd like to #SipAndDiscuss with," "Challenge someone (or a table) to a cornhole match," "Challenge someone (or a table) to a giant Jenga battle." Anyone wearing a red shirt can take home a branded pub glass. If you snap a photo with your significant other at the Tank and post on Instagram with the tag @thetankbrewing, the brewery will buy your first round the next time you come in together. 5100 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 786-801-1554; thetankbrewing.com.
Union Beer Store. Head to Union for its event Press Play. Enjoy pours from 3 Stars, Steel Toe, Fonta Flora, and Burley Oak. Barbecue will be provided by Unbranded Brewing. 1547 SW Eighth St., Miami; 786-313-3919; unionbeerstore.com.
Veza Sur Brewing Co. Two specialty beer cocktails will be released February 13 that will also be available February 14. On Valentine's Day, enjoy live music by Electric Kif during Veza Sur Unplugged. 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 305-362-6300; vezasur.com.
