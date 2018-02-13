Valentine's Day 2018: Miami Brewery Events and Tap Takeovers

Single? Taken? Who cares! Valentine's Day is all about the love of beer. Whether with your boo, your buds, or yourself, head to one of Miami's breweries for a few pints and a good time.

Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. Bring out your inner artist at Biscayne Bay Brewing in Doral during the painting class Arrrrrt With a Twist. For $30 per person, you'll get creative and receive two core beers. Ladies are treated to one glass of champagne and a rose. 8000 NW 25th St., #500, Doral; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com.



Bousa Brewing. The Bee My Valentine event will offer onsite Bumble matches. Freebies include one beer per person, a red rose for each lady, and cupcakes from Crave Clean for the first 100 people in the door. Get cutesy with the puppy-kissing booth and kiss cam. Bousa will also release a new beer, and food will be available for purchase from the food truck Tuto's Cuisine. 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 786-338-8035; bousabrewing.com.

Boxelder Craft Beer Market. Virginia is for beer lovers this Wednesday, when pours will be available from Aslin Beer, Ardent Craft Ales, Ocelot Brewing, Triple Crossing Brewing, and Crooked Run Brewing. Also, get half off all bottles of wine and draft stouts. 2817 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com.