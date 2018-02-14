Valentine's Day 2018: Make a Chicken Wing Bouquet From Wingstop

Happy Valentine's Day, the traditional day of candy and flowers.

That's all good for Hallmark, but what if your beloved is a little saucier than a box of chocolates? Wingstop has a solution: Give a bouquet of chicken wings. The chicken-wing restaurant suggests ordering a dozen boneless wings and presenting them on bamboo skewers tied with a red ribbon for a fetching (and tasty) gift.

If you need to spice up the evening further, call the chain's Wing Luv hotline, offering Valentine's Day tips. Dial 844-WING-LUV (844-946-4588) and you'll be greeted by what sounds like the love child of a giant chicken and Barry White.

Barry White Chicken offers tips on how to set the seductive scene for a hot night of romance, including placing your wings in front of a fan to circulate the aroma throughout your home and using Wingstop's ranch sauce as lip gloss.

If you're lonely tonight, simply listen to Barry White Chicken croon sweet nothings into your ear while '70s-style R&B plays in the background.

If you don't want the advice of a feathery Barry White, take it from Rick Ross: The rapper, who owns more than 15 Wingstop locations, uses a lemon pepper chicken wing-scented air freshener in his Ferrari to woo the ladies.

The creative campaign shows that romance comes in many forms. Sometimes it's champagne and roses; sometimes it's beer and chicken wings. Flynn Dekker, chief marketing officer of Wingstop, says, “Whatever your relationship status, we want you to forget about those fancy dinner reservations or pounds of chocolate and just focus on giving your valentine the gift they truly want and need."

Wingstop. Various locations throughout Miami-Dade; wingstop.com.

