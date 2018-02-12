Valentine's Day 2018: The Five Best Places for Tinder Dates

Being single on Valentine's Day doesn't have to be lonely, especially when finding a date is as easy as swiping right. And though first dates can be daunting — "Where do I go?" "Do I need reservations?" — these full-proof Tinder meetups avoid all the rigmarole and guarantee a good time, no matter how poorly the date might go.

1. Mr Kream. If you both share a love of hip-hop and frozen desserts, meet at Mr. Kream. The hip-hop-themed ice-cream shop is the perfect icebreaker. Grab a Lil Yachty sundae and discuss the Biggie and Tupac conundrum over three scoops with your choice of toppings ($10). 2400 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-659-4541; mrkreamwynwood.com.



EXPAND Photo by Monica McGivern

2. Gramps. Drag star Ms. Toto reigns supreme Wednesdays at Gramps with her weekly bingo night. Grab a few drinks at the bar and a slice at Pizza Tropical on the patio before game time and enjoy an interactive date brimming with laughs and some friendly competition. Bingo begins at 9 p.m., and pizza costs about $4.50 a slice. 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-699-2669; gramps.com.

EXPAND Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

The Doral brewery offers a selection of noteworthy brews and a welcoming atmosphere, which makes for the perfect starting point for that first encounter. Order two flights ($8 each) and share. Once that buzz kicks in, engage in some light flirting by critiquing each other's beer choices and playing old-school board games.

Courtesy of Topgolf

4. Topgolf. What's better than golf? Golf with cocktails! At this spot with more than 100 climate-controlled hitting bays, gimmicky drinks, and a rooftop fireplace, you'll fall in love before your date even arrives. The cost per bay is $45, which can be shared among up to six people. 17321 NW Seventh Ave., Miami Gardens; 305-357-6151; topgolf.com.

Masson Liang

5. The Wynwood Yard. The Yard is a one-stop shop for date night. Fitness fans can meet for a yoga class ($13) at 6:15 p.m. and then enjoy some hibiscus matcha from Yoko Matcha ($4.50) or a Love Bowl from Della's Test Kitchen ($11). For a less intensive rendezvous, meet for happy hour from 4 to 8 p.m., grab a bite from one of the Yard's resident food trucks, and get cozy with some live jazz on the green at 8 p.m. 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com.

