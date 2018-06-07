Upper Buena Vista Is Miami's Newest Dining Neighborhood

North of Wynwood and the Design District, a charming acre of land is home to a crop of new restaurants.

Find them inside the recently-developed Upper Buena Vista, a small mixed-use retail, dining, and entertainment district. The eccentric group of quirky eateries includes a 500-square-foot French cafe and a massive two-story modern Italian restaurant and rooftop bar.

The 60,000-square-foot enclave is new, but Buena Vista as a neighborhood is one of Miami-Dade’s earliest settlements, which was founded in the late 1800s. The complex, located on the border of Little Haiti on NE 2nd Avenue between 50th Street and 50th Terrace, is a short walk from popular Buena Vista neighborhood haunts such as Buena Vista Deli and Palat, an Italian restaurant which opened in early 2018.