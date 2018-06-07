 


Vista's owners, Roberto Bearzi and Fiorella Blanco.
Vista's owners, Roberto Bearzi and Fiorella Blanco.
Courtesy of Vista

Upper Buena Vista Is Miami's Newest Dining Neighborhood

Clarissa Buch | June 7, 2018 | 9:23am
North of Wynwood and the Design District, a charming acre of land is home to a crop of new restaurants.

Find them inside the recently-developed Upper Buena Vista, a small mixed-use retail, dining, and entertainment district. The eccentric group of quirky eateries includes a 500-square-foot French cafe and a massive two-story modern Italian restaurant and rooftop bar.

The 60,000-square-foot enclave is new, but Buena Vista as a neighborhood is one of Miami-Dade’s earliest settlements, which was founded in the late 1800s. The complex, located on the border of Little Haiti on NE 2nd Avenue between 50th Street and 50th Terrace, is a short walk from popular Buena Vista neighborhood haunts such as Buena Vista Deli and Palat, an Italian restaurant which opened in early 2018.

In addition to the food and drink spots, the artisanal-focused village features a stylish nail salon, clothing stores, and a tattoo parlor. Three of the complex's restaurants are open, with a fourth expected to debut in July.

Vista. Roberto Bearzi and Fiorella Blanco, the husband-and-wife duo behind downtown Miami's Fratelli Milano, are responsible for a two-story Italian restaurant at the center of Upper Buena Vista. Aptly named after the complex, Vista will offer an expansive all-day menu, with highlights such as pesto gnocchi and swordfish a la plancha. The restaurant's name, which means “view” in Spanish and Italian, signifies its goal to introduce Miami to a new kind of Italian cuisine blended with Latin flavor. In addition to large indoor and outdoor dining areas, Vista will include the neighborhood's first rooftop bar with a robust selection of cocktails.  5020 NE Second Ave., Miami; vistabv.com. Opens July 2018.

Café Crème. Claude Postel and Corentin Finot, who opened Buena Vista Deli in 2010, have returned to the neighborhood with Café Crème. Similar to the flagship in North Miami, the 500-square-foot grab-and-go outpost is stocked with Nutella beignets, chocolate croissants, small cakes, and sandwiches ($2 and up). Located near the front of the Upper Buena Vista complex facing Second Avenue, items are prepared in North Miami and delivered fresh. Outside, find numerous wooden picnic tables with shade. 5010 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-452-7433; cafecrememiami.com.

A guava cholado, made with fruit and condensed milk.
A guava cholado, made with fruit and condensed milk.
Courtesy of Amazonica

Kraken Lab. The edgier younger sibling to Midtown's Kraken Crudo, find a small raw bar called Kraken Lab in Upper Buena Vista. The bright red space, which features seating along a wraparound bar, offers a menu of vegetable-focused bowls brimming with watermelon, Japanese pear, bonito flakes, and cauliflower rice ($7.50 and up). In addition to bowls filled with fish, including tuna, octopus, and salmon, Kraken offers hummus with Japanese furikake; as well as the Buddha and Chill bowl with hummus, falafel, avocado, tomato, and watermelon. 5026 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-577-0167; krakenlab.org.

Amazonica. Inspired by Colombian street food, Amazonica features refreshing tropical treats, from exotic fruits and fresh-squeezed juices to shaved ice. The storefront, outfitted with a colorful palm tree and floral wallpaper, features an extensive lineup of cholados, an icy Colombian drink made with fruit and condensed milk. Flavors include mango and passion fruit ice garnished with mango squares, pineapple tamarind, and tajin; coconut lemonade ice with chocolate, granola, shredded coconut, green apple, and pineapple; and even a guava variety topped with a Maria cookie ($5 and up). 5030 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-336-6198; amazonicaofficial.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

