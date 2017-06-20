Upland Miami's Double Cheeseburger Is $9.99 — For Now

Upland's California burger, with compulsory flag. Photo by Zachary Fagenson

In a year with few openings of note Upland, Justin Smillie and Stephen Starr's inviting South of Fifth spot that plies familiar ingredients with unexpected touches, has stood out. In an unusual twist of fates it is equally as popular with many of the city's better chefs as well as the sun-bleached, sugar baby South Beach crowd.

In hopes of getting some attention for lunch service, the place has reduced the price of its California burger, usually $21, to $9.99. Of course, the price cut is a gimmick, yet the burger itself is anything but. Manager Mary Zayaruzny says there's "no end in sight" for how long it will last at that price.

It's among a handful of new burgers that, rather than deploy a thick patty of ground beef, opt for two thin, crispier rounds to achieve that unmistakable meaty bite. Here, they use celebrity butcher Pat LaFrieda, who grinds grass fed chuck, short rib, and skirt yielding a patty that's sufficiently juicy. A couple slices of American cheese, some Peppadew peppers, and a few avocado crescents on a soft, sturdy sesame seed bun complete the sandwich. A pile of thin, crispy French fries is hard to resist.

Similarly styled burgers, beyond Shake Shack's double-patty Shack burger, include K Ramen. Burger. Beer's K Burger ($17). Here, two medium thick patties are seared off on a flat top until they their exterior develop a smoky char while the meat inside is still juicy and slightly pink. The patties are lathered is a house sauce that tastes similar to Shake Shack’s Shack Sauce — a combo of mayo and ketchup blended with pickles and a few spices suspected to be paprika and garlic — which beautifully compliments melty American cheese. The brioche bun, which is neither too sweet, too dense, nor too spongy, is nothing short of perfect. Caramelized onions lend a bit of sweetness while a thick slab of tomato provides some tartness and crunch.

About 20 blocks up the beach at Richard Hales Bird & Bone the place's namesake burger ($18) tucks twin patties between Zak Stern's brioche with bacon, cheddar, pickles, and onions.

There's something about these burgers — the thinner patties and crisp, salty crusts — that gives me the evil, skull-tingling satisfaction of junk food with the comfort of knowing the meat wasn't processed in a dark, dingy factor filled with indentured servants.

