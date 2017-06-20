menu

Upland Miami's Double Cheeseburger Is $9.99 — For Now

Celebrate Summer With a Free Miami-Inspired Milkshake Kit Through Postmates


Upland Miami's Double Cheeseburger Is $9.99 — For Now

Tuesday, June 20, 2017 at 9:20 a.m.
By Zachary Fagenson
Upland's California burger, with compulsory flag.
Upland's California burger, with compulsory flag.
Photo by Zachary Fagenson
In a year with few openings of note Upland, Justin Smillie and Stephen Starr's inviting South of Fifth spot that plies familiar ingredients with unexpected touches, has stood out. In an unusual twist of fates it is equally as popular with many of the city's better chefs as well as the sun-bleached, sugar baby South Beach crowd.

In hopes of getting some attention for lunch service, the place has reduced the price of its California burger, usually $21, to $9.99. Of course, the price cut is a gimmick, yet the burger itself is anything but. Manager Mary Zayaruzny says there's "no end in sight" for how long it will last at that price.

It's among a handful of new burgers that, rather than deploy a thick patty of ground beef, opt for two thin, crispier rounds to achieve that unmistakable meaty bite. Here, they use celebrity butcher Pat LaFrieda, who grinds grass fed chuck, short rib, and skirt yielding a patty that's sufficiently juicy. A couple slices of American cheese, some Peppadew peppers, and a few avocado crescents on a soft, sturdy sesame seed bun complete the sandwich. A pile of thin, crispy French fries is hard to resist.

Similarly styled burgers, beyond Shake Shack's double-patty Shack burger, include K Ramen. Burger. Beer's K Burger ($17). Here, two medium thick patties are seared off on a flat top until they their exterior develop a smoky char while the meat inside is still juicy and slightly pink. The patties are lathered is a house sauce that tastes similar to Shake Shack’s Shack Sauce — a combo of mayo and ketchup blended with pickles and a few spices suspected to be paprika and garlic — which beautifully compliments melty American cheese. The brioche bun, which is neither too sweet, too dense, nor too spongy, is nothing short of perfect. Caramelized onions lend a bit of sweetness while a thick slab of tomato provides some tartness and crunch.

About 20 blocks up the beach at Richard Hales Bird & Bone the place's namesake burger ($18) tucks twin patties between Zak Stern's brioche with bacon, cheddar, pickles, and onions.

There's something about these burgers — the thinner patties and crisp, salty crusts — that gives me the evil, skull-tingling satisfaction of junk food with the comfort of knowing the meat wasn't processed in a dark, dingy factor filled with indentured servants.

Zachary Fagenson
Zachary Fagenson entered the professional food world at 5:30 a.m. some time in the mid-1990s. He was 12. The place was called Bagel Boys. It was your archetypal suburban New York spot where he would help boil the day’s bagels (something like 2,000) before several hours of slicing and shmearing. Jobs in restaurants waiting tables, running food, and working kitchen prep filled the following dozen years. Zach attended the George Washington University before graduating from the University of South Florida in 2008. He became the New Times Broward-Palm Beach restaurant critic in 2012 before taking up the post for Miami in 2014. He has a penchant for Asian cuisine and its marriage of savory, sweet, sour, and spicy flavors. That blessed union can be found in Central American cuisine. When he’s not stiffening his arteries for South Florida’s greater good — and rest assured, food can be a powerful force in a city’s development — he works as a correspondent for Reuters, Politico, and Agence France-Presse.
Upland
49 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-602-9998

www.uplandmiami.com

