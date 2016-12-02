Unbranded Maverick Beer Asylum to Open in Little Havana

EXPAND in addition to bringing Unbranded Brewing Companty to Hiahleah, owner Zach Swanson is about to set up shop in Little Havana with Unbranded Maverick Beer Asylum. Courtesy of Unbranded Brewing Company

Unbranded Brewing Company still has at least another year until it's open, but owner Zachary Swanson is opening Unbranded Maverick Beer Asylum — a 5,000-square foot beer store in Little Havana. The location of the store will be near the corner of Calle Ocho and SW 25th Avenue.

The brewery, a 31,000 square-foot space containing a 30 barrel system, will be located in the Hialeah Arts District at 1395 East 11th Ave.

Because the brewery, a collaboration between Swanson and managing partner Julian Uribe, has so long to go, Swanson decided to tease his recipes with free samples at a place that will serve as a home brew supply store and bottle shop selling hard-to-find beers.

It'll be a place where he'll host beginner home brew courses. One of Swanson's target demographics is the students who go to school at the nearby college. "Since they're already taking classes, maybe they'd want to take some home brew classes," Swanson says.

The store is slated to open in February. It would've been earlier, Swanson says, but there was a slight zoning setback.

As for the brewery, Swanson is going through a familiar scenario with others who've established breweries in Miami: Red tape. He says because of the general unfamiliarity with opening this type of business in the city, officials don't know all the different ins and outs. In Hialeah there's no precedent and therefore no business concept within city government to follow.

"It's so hard to tell when it'll open," Swanson says, adding that he's submitted plans to the city for review. "No one's ever worked with Hialeah on opening a craft brewery."

Once his store's open, Swanson hopes to attract non-conventional types like himself. Like his brewery, Swanson says the Maverick is a reflection of his attitude towards making beer that doesn't necessarily fit formal categories like what's seen in the Beer Judge Certification Program. The home brew courses will also allow him to shake things up a bit with some experimental recipes and free samples.

Maverick is also family name he takes from Samuel Maverick, his great-great-great-great grandfather and one of the signers of the Texas Declaration of Independence.

"Craft beer is Maverick beer," Swanson says. "Maverick has this history of being a little crazy, which is why we got that asylum part. But it could also could be a refuge. It's like all these crazy Maverick people have a place to hang out."