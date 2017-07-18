menu

UberEats Celebrates Anniversary With Free Pastelito Delivery From Vicky Bakery

UberEats Celebrates Anniversary With Free Pastelito Delivery From Vicky Bakery

Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 9 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
UberEats Celebrates Anniversary With Free Pastelito Delivery From Vicky Bakery
Courtesy of UberEats
A A

Today marks one year since UberEats rolled into Miami, delivering grub from your favorite restaurants right to your door. To celebrate, the app will deliver free pastelitos to UberEats users across South Florida tonight, July 18, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Through a partnership with Vicky Bakery, a South Florida-based classic Cuban bakery chain, satisfy some late-night cravings with a box of pastelitos, which will include six puff pastries stuffed with a sweet or savory filling.

Pastelito boxes will be available throughout Miami-Dade County, including Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Kendall, Hialeah, and Westchester, along with portions of Broward County, including Miramar, Hollywood, Dania Beach and Davie.

The offer is open to anyone, whether or not they've used UberEats before. To order, search for Vicky Bakery and request a pastelito box. Each one is free, but users are responsible for paying a delivery charge.

Since UberEats launched a year ago, the delivery service has added hundreds of restaurants to its database, including MDoughW, Mandolin Aegean Bistro, and Bocce.

Looking back at the last year, UberEats took a look at users' order history, revealing that the most-ordered item on Sundays is a poke bowl and miso soup combo from Poke 305, while the Salty Donut's traditional glazed buttermilk variety is the most popular doughnut in the country. On average, Night Owl Cookie Co.'s cookie and cream is the most ordered item at midnight.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Vicky Bakery
More Info
More Info

445 E. 49th St.
Hialeah, FL 33013-1867

305-681-3222

www.vickybakery.com

miles
Vicky Bakery
More Info
More Info

14600 SW 8th St.
West Dade, FL 33184

305-553-9353

www.vickybakery.com

miles
Vicky Bakery
More Info
More Info

860 SE 8th St.
Hialeah, FL 33010-5739

305-888-2223

www.vickybakery.com

miles
Vicky Bakery
More Info
More Info

5500 W. 16th Ave.
Hialeah, FL 33012

305-558-3221

www.vickybakery.com

miles
Vicky Bakery
More Info
More Info

2885 W. 68th St.
Hialeah, FL 33018-1800

305-231-3133

www.vickybakery.com

