UberEats Celebrates Anniversary With Free Pastelito Delivery From Vicky Bakery

Today marks one year since UberEats rolled into Miami, delivering grub from your favorite restaurants right to your door. To celebrate, the app will deliver free pastelitos to UberEats users across South Florida tonight, July 18, from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Through a partnership with Vicky Bakery, a South Florida-based classic Cuban bakery chain, satisfy some late-night cravings with a box of pastelitos, which will include six puff pastries stuffed with a sweet or savory filling.

Pastelito boxes will be available throughout Miami-Dade County, including Miami, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Kendall, Hialeah, and Westchester, along with portions of Broward County, including Miramar, Hollywood, Dania Beach and Davie.

The offer is open to anyone, whether or not they've used UberEats before. To order, search for Vicky Bakery and request a pastelito box. Each one is free, but users are responsible for paying a delivery charge.

Since UberEats launched a year ago, the delivery service has added hundreds of restaurants to its database, including MDoughW, Mandolin Aegean Bistro, and Bocce.

Looking back at the last year, UberEats took a look at users' order history, revealing that the most-ordered item on Sundays is a poke bowl and miso soup combo from Poke 305, while the Salty Donut's traditional glazed buttermilk variety is the most popular doughnut in the country. On average, Night Owl Cookie Co.'s cookie and cream is the most ordered item at midnight.

