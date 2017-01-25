menu

Tuyo Launches Weekday Lunch, Trains Miami Dade College Culinary Students

McDonald's to Give Away Limited-Edition Bottles of Big Mac Special Sauce Tomorrow


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Tuyo Launches Weekday Lunch, Trains Miami Dade College Culinary Students

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 at 7:15 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Tuyo Launches Weekday Lunch, Trains Miami Dade College Culinary Students
Courtesy of Tuyo
A A

If you're in need of a new downtown lunch spot, you're in luck. Tuyo, the contemporary American restaurant known for sweeping views of Biscayne Bay, is now open for midday meal service.

While whipping up lunch, Tuyo, situated on the top floor of Miami Dade College's Miami Culinary Institute, will serve as a training lab for students, responsible for manning the kitchen as line cooks and staffing the dining room.

"We're giving students the experience of working in a full-service restaurant," executive chef Victor Santos says. "They'll have the opportunity to serve customers, not just faculty members."

Related Stories

Run by the Miami Culinary Institute (MCI), lunch service at Tuyo is a new opportunity for students to get involved with the high-end restaurant. In years past, the eatery has steered away from employing its students, claiming it is "destination dining, not a culinary school, student-run restaurant."

"When students graduate, they go to hotels or restaurants, but they're often too green," Santos says. "They need more experience, and this will give them that."

Tuyo Launches Weekday Lunch, Trains Miami Dade College Culinary StudentsEXPAND
Courtesy of Tuyo

From sauces to hamburger patties, Tuyo's lunch items ($7 to $22) are mostly made from scratch. Menu highlights include grilled skirt steak, miso-glazed salmon, a grilled vegetable sandwich, a signature burger, carnaroli risotto, and a variety of fresh salads topped with free-range chicken breast or grilled shrimp. For dessert, find crème brûlée and Valrhona chocolate mousse. 

"Lunch is something that will fit the students' schedules," Santos says. "Lunch is also more casual. Cuisine at dinner is a little more detail-oriented and technique-driven."

According to Santos, most who work dinner service at Tuyo are or were MCI students, but there is much less opportunity to teach rookies in the evening.

"I have five line cooks who work with me," he says. "I wouldn't be able to fit a class of ten. There's also no class time at night. Lunch gives them an opportunity to get a taste of the real world before they graduate."

Lunch service, which runs Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., is supervised by Santos. For more information, visit tuyomiami.com.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Tuyo
More Info
More Info

415 NE Second Ave.
Miami, FL 33132

305-237-3200

www.tuyomiami.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >