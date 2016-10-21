menu

Try Rolled Ice Cream for Brunch at Nikki Beach

Try Rolled Ice Cream for Brunch at Nikki Beach

Friday, October 21, 2016 at 7:52 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Try Rolled Ice Cream for Brunch at Nikki BeachEXPAND
Photo by Alexey Olivenko
Almost a year ago, Nikki Beach, a South of France-style lounge and eatery, relaunched its indulgent Sunday brunch feast. Now the restaurant says it's time for an upgrade — this time in the sweets department. 

Last year, the locale added a customizable bloody mary bar featuring a medley of handcrafted libations. Due to popular demand and Miami's scorching temperatures, Nikki Beach recently launched a rolled ice cream stand, available on Sundays during its $49.99 brunch extravaganza. 

"We always wanted to do something special with ice cream for our brunch as Miami weather really calls for it," chef Frank Ferreiro says. "I read about rolled ice cream, and I thought it was a perfect addition as it's an interesting spin on a warm weather classic."

Try Rolled Ice Cream for Brunch at Nikki Beach (3)EXPAND
Photo by Alexey Olivenko

The hotly Instagrammed ice cream trend, curated by Ferreiro, originated in Thailand. For each batch, Ferreiro spreads a blend of cream and toppings on a -25-degree plate. Every order uses a traditional vanilla ice cream — made with eggs, heavy cream, vanilla bean, and sugar — as its base. 

Try Rolled Ice Cream for Brunch at Nikki Beach (2)EXPAND
Photo by Alexey Olivenko

Then, he scrapes it into a roll and adds more toppings, like sprinkles, marshmallows, or fruit.

"It's made to order right in front of the guest in about three minutes," Ferreiro says. "It's completely different from regular ice cream due to the multi-step preparation."

For now, Ferreiro's rolled ice cream varieties include vanilla, fresh strawberry, and Oreo cookie. Smother your flavor with a thick drizzle of hot fudge and a scoop of whipped cream and gummy bears. 

"My favorite is the Oreo cookie topped with hot fudge and caramel," he says. "I keep it simple."

Brunch is served Sundays from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call 305-538-1111.

Follow Clarissa Buch on Instagram and Twitter.

