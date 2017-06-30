BLT Prime Launches $69 Sunday Buffet Brunch

Opt for an order of chicken and waffles during BLT Prime's buffet brunch. Courtesy of BLT Prime

In recent months, Doral has become one of Miami-Dade's buzziest dining destinations. Thanks to CityPlace, a new mixed-use entertainment, restaurant, and lifestyle center, this western suburb is now replete with eateries such as Icebox Cafe, Brimstone Woodfire Grill, the Rusty Bucket, Cabo Flats, and Angelo Elia.

BLT Prime, located inside the Trump National Doral, opened three years ago with meats, fish, and house staples such as tuna tartare and warm popovers. Now the restaurant also offers brunch.

Visit BLT Prime every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for a brunch chock full of breakfast bites plus a raw bar, charcuterie boards, and hearty entrées like fried chicken and waffles.

Curated by chef de cuisine Dustin Ward, the buffet brunch is priced at $69, which includes unlimited visits to all food stations. For an extra $12, add bottomless mimosas or bloody marys.

For breakfast-centric items, peruse the restaurant's smoked salmon bar and omelet station. Keep an eye out for other tables stocked with pancakes, Belgian waffles, French toast, smoked bacon, pork sausage links, corned beef hash, and roasted herb potatoes. A DIY yogurt station offers fresh granola and Irish oatmeal. In the bakery corner, find BLT's legendary popovers, along with a selection of croissants, bagels, muffins, danishes, and gluten-free breads, all baked fresh in-house.

Savory options include oysters, shrimp cocktail, and cheese and charcuterie boards, as well as salads such as a watermelon-and-feta mix.

Those with hearty appetites can opt for à la carte dishes like braised short ribs, chicken and waffles, and salmon with creamed leeks.

For reservations, call 305-591-6606.

