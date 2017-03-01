Toro Toro's Richard Sandoval Talks Menu Revamp, Lounge Extension

EXPAND Jhonnatan Contreras, Richard Sandoval and William Hill Toro Toro

Chef Richard Sandoval is celebrating the transformation of his Downtown Miami restaurant, Toro Toro. The restaurateur is involved with more than forty different locations in the United States and that number is only growing higher.

The Pan Latin concept located inside the Intercontinental Hotel added a new private dining area known as the matador room, expanded the lounge, and adjusted the cuisine and cocktails with some seasonal dishes. The new lounge fits 60 people and a private room seats 30 to 40 guests which Chef Sandoval thinks is a sweet spot and cozy number.

EXPAND Matador Room Toro Toro

General Manager of Intercontinental Miami, Robert Hill says the expansion came out of necessity. "The concept has captured the energy and flavors of Miami and has been so successful, we expanded the seating by popular demand. We couldn't be happier with the additions and are excited about the next generation and what's to come." Chef Sandoval also chimed in with, "Toro Toro is in it's fifth year and we want to stay current as private dining in hotels in important."

In addition to an interior makeover, chef Sandoval updated the menu. "I like to change the menu once a quarter and cater towards what's in season." The TV personality is proudest of new dishes including short rib arepas ($12) topped with crema fresca, avocado, onion escabeche and scallion; a vegetarian friendly quinoa solterito ($14) made with roasted vegetables, white bean hummus, aji amarillo and balsamic glaze; and ceviche nikkei ($15) prepared with ahi tuna, sweet potato, cucumber, quinoa and avocado.

EXPAND Meat is still a core piece on the menu Toro Toro

Executive chef Jhonnatan Contreras also had a big role with the menu adjustments and shared, "One of the biggest challenges was adding a new dessert that wouldn't take away from our popular chocolate dome" The result is a deconstructed apple pie with Negra Modelo mousse and almond cookie crumbs ($9).

Deconstructed Apple Pie Toro Toro

Cocktail offerings have also been tweaked, according to assistant general manager and sommelier, W. Ian Beglau. "Our consistent direction and vision is to align our specialty cocktail offerings around Richard Sandoval's Pan-Latin theme."

This includes a take on the French 75. The Latin 75 ($13) is mixed with Gracias a Dios gin-mezcal, cava, pink peppercorn syrup, lemon, and dehydrated orange and the Encantadora ($12) shaken with Candolini Blanca, hibiscus shrub, yuzu, and cranberry. Those on the hungrier side should opt for a Camaron Borracha ($13) which is similar to a pisco sour but, made with Corazon Blanco, aquafaba, jalapeno nectar, creole bitters, and garnished with a tequila marinated shrimp.

As far as new projects go, Toro Toro isn't stopping anytime soon. The restaurant will launch its very own, exclusive bottling of Yellow Rose whiskey in March. Belgau said, "We will be the only restaurant/hotel in the world to have Yellow Rose barrel #28A available for consumption." Chef Sandoval will also be working on a new Fort Lauderdale hotel concept in the future.

