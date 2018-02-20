Tom and Gisele's Former Chef to Teach Cooking Class at Wynwood Yard

Want bods like Tom Brady's and Gisele Bündchen's? Though pro quarterback or supermodel status might not be attainable for all of us, we can get close(r) by eating what the celebs eat. Enter Allen Campbell, former personal chef to the gorgeous couple.

For $50 per person, Campbell will teach eager eaters how to make a host of plant-based delights from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. tomorrow, February 21, at the Wynwood Yard. The class is part of the series Right on Target, partially funded by the Target Foundation and in partnership with Wellness in the Schools.

"My plan is to take the skills, flavor profiles, and cooking techniques that I have used to cook for top athletes and renowned restaurants and apply it to a set of delicious, convenient, affordable, and nutrient-dense recipes," Campbell tells New Times. "We will be using seasonal, local ingredients in a very familiar style that will be nourishing and even kid-friendly."