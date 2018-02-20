Tom and Gisele's Former Chef to Teach Cooking Class at Wynwood Yard

Want bods like Tom Brady's and Gisele Bündchen's? Though pro quarterback or supermodel status might not be attainable for all of us, we can get close(r) by eating what the celebs eat. Enter Allen Campbell, former personal chef to the gorgeous couple.
For $50 per person, Campbell will teach eager eaters how to make a host of plant-based delights from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. tomorrow, February 21, at the Wynwood Yard. The class is part of the series Right on Target, partially funded by the Target Foundation and in partnership with Wellness in the Schools.
"My plan is to take the skills, flavor profiles, and cooking techniques that I have used to cook for top athletes and renowned restaurants and apply it to a set of delicious, convenient, affordable, and nutrient-dense recipes," Campbell tells New Times. "We will be using seasonal, local ingredients in a very familiar style that will be nourishing and even kid-friendly."
The recipes will be accessible for all skill levels, he adds, because he tends to focus on the home cook. By changing what people make in their own kitchens, chefs "will help to reshape the eating and home-cooking culture," he says.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Campbell recently launched the plant-based brand Avail and co-authored TB12 Nutrition Manual with Tom Brady and The Game of Eating Smart with former Miami Marlins owner Julie Loria.
"Of course all people benefit when they cook and eat healthy, nutritious meals," he says of the recipes he'll teach in the class. "Because I focus on nutrient density through plants while eliminating refined sugar, these recipes will be most beneficial to those looking to eliminate sugar for health reasons or to lose weight. I often find that people looking to improve their health feel significantly better once they remove refined sugar from their diet."
As a bonus, the ticket proceeds will help fund Wellness in the Schools programs. The New York-based nonprofit is dedicated to ending childhood obesity through nutrition and fitness education and runs several programs at Miami-area schools.
Right on Target Cooking Class With Chef Allen Campbell. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 21, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-351-0366; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $50 via eventbrite.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!