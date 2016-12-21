Three Crazy Burgers to Try at Mooyah, Now Open in Miami and Doral

The Farmer's Favorite Veggie Iceburger from Mooyah, now open in Doral and Miami. Photo courtesy of Mooyah

Mooyah Burgers, Fries & Shakes is expanding its reach in South Florida with the opening of a second Miami-area restaurant, part of a fast-track growth plan spearheaded by franchisee Enzo Di Giovanni.

The new Mooyah restaurant opened Thursday, December 15, located at 2000 NW 87th Avenue in Doral, one of several new locations the restaurateur plans to open as part of a six-unit deal to expand the company's presence throughout Miami Dade County.

Di Giovanni first brought the Mooyah brand to South Florida last year with a Miami restaurant located at 13725 SW 152nd Street. The Venezuelan-born entrepreneur said he wanted to continue a family legacy of business ownership, a path that started with the opening of his first restaurant franchise — a Denny's — in 2011. After trying Mooyah's food at a California restaurant several years ago, Di Giovanni said he was hooked, and decided to bring the chain to Florida.

Founded in 2007, the Texas-based company serves a variety of customizable burgers served on buns baked in-house daily. The self-proclaimed “better burger” brand expanded in 2016 to open locations in several new states while expanding its existing presence in California, Texas, and New York.

"Miami loves Mooyah, and I know that Doral will as well," said Di Giovanni. “The brand has really resonated with South Florida residents. It's quality food served in a fun environment."

At the heart of the menu is the chain's sandwiches, served on buns baked in-house. Choose from potato, multigrain wheat, and handcrafted lettuce "buns."

Guests have the chance of making their own sandwich from a choice of a Certified Angus beef patty, turkey patty, a proprietary black bean veggie patty, and either grilled or hand-breaded crispy chicken breasts. Each burger can be customized with five different cheese options, as well as applewood smoked bacon, sliced avocado, or chili along with a selection of nine complimentary veggie toppings and 11 sauces.

The main draw, however, is Mooya's insane creations that combine different flavor profiles and proteins to make giant sandwiches.

The Hamburdog is a 5.3-ounce all-beef burger topped with applewood bacon, cheddar cheese, fried onion, jalapeño slices, and an all-beef hot dog. It's no surprise this burger earned a top spot on Moolah's own "Burger Hall of Dang."

Never choose between wings or a burger again. Have it all with the Wing It On, a turkey burger topped with Buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, blue cheese, pickles, and tomatoes.

Mooyah serves gluten-free buns, which is great for those who can't do bread. But if you don't want any carbs, be they gluten-free or not, try this black bean Veggie Iceburger topped with fresh avocado, Swiss cheese, and tomatoes smothered in the house spicy ranch dressing.

Mooyah also offers fries prepared using a special six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to complete. Also on hand are sweet potato fries and 10 milkshakes in flavors like vanilla, Hershey’s chocolate, Reese's, strawberry, and banana.