Pan-American Food Hall to Open in Wynwood, Along With Seven Others Across Miami-Dade

Miami is in the midst of a food hall explosion. In the past year, plans for seven food hall concepts, spanning from Aventura to Little Haiti to Brickell, have been unveiled. Now add one more: the Wynwood Food Hall, which is scheduled to open on NW Fifth Avenue at NW 24th Street in Miami's arts district in winter 2019.

The concept, conceived by restaurant branding agency Jastor, will serve as a hub for pan-American fare with a focus on Latin American cuisine. The hall is slated to include Cuban, Mexican, Colombian, Peruvian, Venezuelan, and Argentine foods from a selection of local restaurants in Miami-Dade County. Possible tenants include Versailles, La Guadalupana Oaxacan Botaneria, and Nanndi Frozen Cream.

"This food hall is the first of its kind," Jastor founder Jason Torres says. "In Miami, if you want something specific, you have to drive to the right place to get it. Here, we'll gather the best Latin American foods all in one place."

Traveling to New York, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Europe, Torres has visited more than 100 food halls. He compares the Wynwood Food Hall to Chelsea Market in New York. Though Wynwood's version will be smaller, slated to occupy about 16,000 square feet, it will have a similar warehouse vibe and an expansive patio. Inside, the proposed space will include 400 seats, a food emporium, and a marketplace.

Jastor is raising $4.5 million through private investors and expects to open the food hall in winter 2019. The project marks the brand agency's new role as a developer and operator within Miami's growing food landscape.

"People come to Miami to eat Latin food," Torres says. "This will make it a lot more accessible."

Besides the Wynwood Food Hall, seven other food hall concepts are expected to open in the next year or so.

La Centrale — a 38,000-square-foot Italian dining center — will open in Brickell City Centre; New Orleans' St. Roch Market will debut in the Design District; and Aventura Mall will unveil a three-story hall stocked with Pubbelly Sushi, Harry’s Pizzeria, and Blue Bottle Coffee.

The Lincoln Eatery, a hall planned for South Beach, is slated to open in fall 2018. It will be followed by a Time Out Market, a concept modeled after the Lisbon flagship, which will be located on the ground floor of a parking garage in Miami Beach.

CentralFare in BrightLine's Miami Central Station will house a small hall with local favorites such as Miami Smokers, Blackbrick Chinese, and Toasted Bagelry & Deli. And the Citadel will launch sometime in winter 2018 with restaurants including Taquiza, Stanzione 87, Cake Thai, and River Seafood & Oyster Bar.

