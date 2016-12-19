The Thx Co. Allows You to Sate Your Java Needs While Donating to a Good Cause

Ricardo Jose Bueso, co-founder of The Thx Co. photograph courtesy of The Thx Co.

Ricardo Jose Bueso is only 25 but already has the philanthropic spirit and business savvy of the Dalai Lama and Warren Buffet put together.

Last year, he, along with his brother, Ricardo Juan, founded The Thx Co., a ‘social good’ brand company based in Hollywood that allows customers to donate to any non-profit of their choosing with the purchase of their products. The minimum donation required is $1.

The idea started with offering fragrances and gourmet coffee, and from there the line has expanded to 25 products, including teas, candles, and journals. This week, they begin their Kickstarter campaign to raise more money to expand, thus raising more for non-profits.

The Thx Co. launched locally in May 2015, selling in small organic stores in Miami and Ft. Lauderdale. Stores were encouraged to pick the charity of their choice and let the customers know about the donation with each purchase. They also had a small website with a few, local non-profit partners, nothing close to the platform they have today. Recently, the brothers hosted several pop-up events at Art Basel and the Miami Flea.

The coffee sold is organic and hails from Honduras, Guatemala, Colombia, and Brazil. Beans are roasted locally in South Florida. “The reason that we partnered with the roaster that we did is because of how they sustainably source their coffee; their direct-trade program, which is awesome. It’s very defined. It’s not an ethereal direct-trade program. It really does go direct to the farmers.”

Teas are internationally sourced and blended in Wynwood. Flavors include Brazilian pineapple green tea and hibiscus herbal tea.

The soy candles are hand-poured in Coral Springs in partnership with an organization that employs young adults with developmental disabilities. Says Ricardo Jose, “They place our wicks; they pour the wax. We label them here, but we’ve really helped to put a beautiful product together. It’s not just a candle now. It’s an opportunity.”

The Thx Co. also offers a corporate gifting program, allowing companies to buy Thankful boxes for their employees or clients. A simple black matte box is imprinted with the company’s logo on the top. When the box opens, the recipient gets the message “thankful for you” written on the inside along with a selection of products and a handwritten note letting them know what non-profit company has benefited from this gift.

EXPAND The Thx Co. gift box Alona Abbady Martinez

Ricardo Jose states proudly of his business, "It's been a lot of work over the past year and a half to get here: Building out each of the selections for each of the products, making sure that the design was great, and now, developing this platform digitally.

The Kickstarter runs through January 30th. Says the Thx partner, “Our public goal is $75,000.00. Our rewards are great. We’ve put together nice packages for each of the reward levels, and God willing we’ll raise one million dollars.” Products will ship out at the end of February.

In the last year the company raised almost $20,000 for non-profits and causes. They’ve also donated to Feeding South Florida, The Miami Rescue Mission, and Broward Partnership, to name some, and paired up with the PTA's of Broward and Miami Dade, becoming part of school fundraisers.

For the Bueso family, the Thx Co. is more than a business. It's an act of love. Says Ricardo Jose, “We think that love is powerful. We think that, not to sound that sappy, but, the world needs more of it.”

Visit the Kickstarter here.

Alona Abbady Martinez lives in Plantation, Florida. She writes about food and family on her blog, Culinary Compulsion, and is currently working on her book, My Culinary Compulsion, a global food memoir with recipes. You can follow her on Instagram and Twitter.