The Ten Best Ways for Singles to Celebrate Valentine's Day 2017 in Miami

Photo by Masson Liang

It’s that day of the year that single people usually dread: Valentine's Day.

This year singles should actually be looking forward to celebrating their freedom. So consider skipping Fifty Shades Darker and gather a group of friends or splurge on the most important person in your life — yourself! — at these ten Miami spots that are catering to singletons today.

EXPAND Courtesy of Brasserie Azur

1. Brasserie Azur

Guys and girls can get the squad together at the chic midtown hub and indulge in oysters, charcuterie, pizza, and French delicacies for half-price all night and $5 cocktails. Manager Antoine Delgado encourages singles to dine, saying, “At Brasserie Azur we welcome and celebrate those special friendships. It's not about dinner for two. Invite your whole crew, bring your bae ."

Courtesy of World Red Eye

2. Ora

At Ora (2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach), the day after Valentine’s Day is for the mistresses. Starting at 11 p.m. on February 15, attendees can engage in risky behavior at a specially themed kissing booth or drink “ other woman ”-inspired cocktails like the Angelina ($16), made with Gracias a Dios mezcal, Don Julio blanco , ginger serrano syrup, lime juice, elderflower soda, chili powder, and mint.

EXPAND Courtesy of Semilla Eatery

3. Semilla Eatery

This French-inspired eatery might be doing a special menu for couples but it hasn't forgotten about singles. A V-Day happy hour from 6-8 p.m. features $6 bites and $8 cocktails. Ladies will also receive 50 percent off champagne at the bar and a specially priced pink limoncello cocktail ($10).

Courtesy of Hooters

4. Hooters

Yes, that's right. Anyone who is still trying to overcome a breakup can "shred their ex." Just bring a photo of your ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend to the restaurant and tear it up (or ask your waitress). You'll be rewarded with 10 free wings with any purchase of 10 wings. For those guests who'd rather not shred at the location, shred an ex online by visiting shredyourex.hooters.com for a redeemable coupon.

EXPAND Courtesy of Vagabond Kitchen + Bar

5. Vagabond Kitchen + Bar

Chef Roberto Dubois and the team at Vagabond are reserving the communal chef's table for ten single ladies only. "We wanted to give single ladies a reason to get dressed up and enjoy Valentine's Day. I'll be coming out of the kitchen to explain each course. We want to pamper all the single ladies out there and make them feel extra special." The seating is at 7:30 p.m. and includes four courses accompanied by bottomless bubbles ($75 per person). Reserve your space via eventbrite.com.

