The Ten Best Ways for Singles to Celebrate Valentine's Day 2017 in Miami
Photo by Masson Liang
It’s that day of the year that single people usually dread: Valentine's Day.
This year singles should actually be looking forward to celebrating their freedom. So consider skipping Fifty Shades Darker and gather a group of friends or splurge on the most important person in your life — yourself! — at these ten Miami spots that are catering to singletons today.
Courtesy of Brasserie Azur
1. Brasserie Azur
Guys and girls can get the squad together at the chic midtown hub and indulge in oysters, charcuterie, pizza, and French delicacies for half-price all night and $5 cocktails. Manager Antoine Delgado encourages singles to dine, saying, “At Brasserie Azur we welcome and celebrate those special friendships. It's not about dinner for two. Invite your whole crew, bring your
Courtesy of World Red Eye
2. Ora
At Ora (2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach), the day after Valentine’s Day is for the mistresses. Starting at 11 p.m. on February 15, attendees can engage in risky behavior at a specially themed kissing booth or drink “
Courtesy of Semilla Eatery
3. Semilla Eatery
This French-inspired eatery might be doing a special menu for couples but it hasn't forgotten about singles. A V-Day happy hour from 6-8 p.m. features $6 bites and $8 cocktails. Ladies will also receive 50 percent off champagne at the bar and a specially priced pink limoncello cocktail ($10).
Courtesy of Hooters
4. Hooters
Yes, that's right. Anyone who is still trying to overcome a breakup can "shred their ex." Just bring a photo of your ex-boyfriend or ex-girlfriend to the restaurant and tear it up (or ask your waitress). You'll be rewarded with 10 free wings with any purchase of 10 wings. For those guests who'd rather not shred at the location,
Courtesy of Vagabond Kitchen + Bar
5. Vagabond Kitchen + Bar
Chef Roberto Dubois and the team at Vagabond are reserving the communal chef's table for ten single ladies only. "We wanted to give single ladies a reason to get dressed up and enjoy Valentine's Day. I'll be coming out of the kitchen to explain each course. We want to pamper all the single ladies out there and make them feel extra special." The seating is at 7:30 p.m. and includes four courses accompanied by bottomless bubbles ($75 per person). Reserve your space via eventbrite.com.
