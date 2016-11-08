The Ten Best Mac ‘n’ Cheese Dishes in Miami

EXPAND Simply dubbed the mac, this dish will make your stomach happy and your diet obsolete. Courtesy of Blue Collar

With the temperatures dropping well below Miami’s 85-degree normal, cravings for comfort food favorites are at an all-time high. Pizza, mashed potatoes, tomato soup and grilled cheese may top your list but macaroni and cheese is arguably the mother of all comfort foods.

As simple as this dish is — so simple the ingredients are listed in its name — there is still plenty of room for interpretation. The following restaurants go beyond the standard mac ‘n’ cheese casserole and switch up everything from the pasta to the cheese to even some unconventional toppings in order to create refined versions of the boxed variety you once loved as a child.

So without further cheesy ado, here are the ten best ooey, gooey mac 'n' cheese dishes — featured in show-stopping sides and signature entrées — that are set to satiate both kids and adults alike.

EXPAND Experience the perfect marriage of macaroni and cheese. Courtesy of Wynwood Diner

10. Wynwood Diner

Be extra cautious when this bubbling pot of mac and cheese ($8) arrives at your table. It’s piping hot, but once it’s cooled down a bit, go ahead and stick your fork into this masterpiece. Find a combination of sharp and creamy tastes from the bountiful cheese application. Like all of Wynwood Diner’s dishes, this one doesn’t disappoint in catering to nostalgic adults yearning for comforting tastes of their youth.

EXPAND Grilled cheese is elevated with the lip smackin' mackin melt. Courtesy of Ms. Cheezious

9. Ms. Cheezious

Childhood dreams come true as two beloved cheese-infused foods collide. Try Ms. Cheezious’ take on creamy gouda mac ‘n’ cheese which comes with crispy house-cured bacon, sandwiched between two slices of toasted sourdough bread. Or forego the monstrous Mackin Melt ($8.50) and try the delicious creamy gouda mac ‘n’ cheese ($6) on its own.

Try the tasty mac dog or indulge in Sweet Dogs' mac 'n' cheese sans hot dog. Courtesy of Sweet Dogs

8. Sweet Dogs

Who says you can’t enjoy mac ‘n’ cheese via frankfurter? Lo and behold: the glorious mac dog ($5.50). Sweet Dogs offers the best of both worlds in a fully carb-loaded creation featuring macaroni and cheese, parmesan cheese and garlic croutons on top of a hot dog. It effortlessly combines chewy, creamy and garlicky into one messy, mind-blowing bite. Guests to this Flagami hot dog shop can also order its house-made five-cheese macaroni and cheese dish as a side.

Mac n' 3 cheese features carne asada, bacon and scallions. billwisserphoto.com

7. Finka Table & Tap?

Macaroni and cheese at a Cuban-Korean-Asian restaurant? Surprise, surprise. It exists! Dubbed the mac n’ 3 cheese ($9), it’s made with — you guessed it — three different cheeses: sharp cheddar, Parmesan and Asiago. But it truly shines with Finka’s addition of carne asada, crisp bacon and scallions into the mix for a savory Latin twist to your favorite curdy treat.

Lulu lures you in with its truffle mac & cheese. Courtesy of Lulu

6. Lulu in the Grove

One word makes this dish one of Miami’s best mac: truffle. The eclectic Coconut Grove mainstay elevates its baked macaroni and cheese ($13) to a whole new level of rich and creamy decadence by simply adding black truffle bechamel sauce, manchego and fontina to the recipe. The result is an intensely earthy yet incredibly gratifying flavor that will instantly wake up your taste buds.