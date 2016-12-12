The Ten Best Hotel Restaurants in Miami

Courtesy of Fi'lia

Forget the notion that hotel restaurants are subpar joints, meant to be enjoyed solely by hotel guests who don’t have the time or energy to explore more exciting eateries around the city. In fact, many of Miami's hottest restaurants are located inside hotels.

From Michael Schwartz’s all-new Italian eatery Fi’lia at the SLS Brickell to comfort-food king Daniel Serfer’s Blue Collar at Biscayne Inn, hotels are partnering with some of the best epicureans in the culinary game in hopes of offering guests more food-centric reasons to visit. Thanks to these award-winning chefs and innovative restaurateurs who are revitalizing hotel dining like never before, Miami locals and visitors get a taste of top-tier techniques, farm-fresh locavore food, global palates, and dynamic settings — making hotels not only world-class places to stay but also phenomenal places to eat.

So check in and then check out the best hotel restaurants in the Magic City.

1. Beachcraft at 1 Hotel South Beach

The breezy, eco-conscious charm of Beachcraft matches its farm-fresh, sustainable fare that shapes the menu of Top Chef head judge and James Beard Award winner Tom Colicchio. Good for any time of the day, Beachcraft offers everything from breakfast buffets featuring locally smoked salmon, bagels, and chicken-apple or maple-sage sausage to lunch items such as short-rib flatbread ($23) and dinner plates like Maine scallops with bacon ($41). Florida-citrus-glazed doughnuts with dulce de leche and almond crumble ($10); dark chocolate cremeux with passionfruit, hazelnut sponge cake, and caramel ($13); and a myriad of delicious gelato flavors — blueberry cheesecake, rum raisin, and mocha — make dessert too hard to pass up.

Courtesy of Fi'lia

2. Fi'lia at SLS Hotel Brickell

The newest eatery to join the Italian eats scene already has nods of approval from Miami foodies and critics. Located inside the stylish SLS Brickell (1300 S. Miami Ave.), this airy spot, decked out in warm wooden tables and hanging plants, comes from James Beard Award-winning chef Michael Schwartz, who showcases his take on modern Italian cuisine. Rustic pizzas that vary in seasonal ingredients are served fresh and crisp from wood-burning ovens and range from $15 to $18. Savory main dishes include chicken parm ($23), wood-grilled leg of lamb ($28), and pan-roasted snapper ($30).

Edge Steak & Bar billwisserphoto.com

3. Edge Steak & Bar at the Four Seasons

Chef Aaron Brooks of Edge Steak & Bar knows how to switch things up in Miami’s standard swanky steakhouse scene. First off, one of his many accolades includes being named the Miami “Lambassador” by the council Meat & Livestock Australia, so you know his lamb chops ($29), served with chickpeas, fire-roasted peppers, red chimichurri, and coriander crema, are made to perfection. Second, the other eclectic cuts of meat — all from Creekstone Farms — are charbroiled at 1,800 degrees and portioned to please, while a selection of delectable seafood is sourced fresh from local waters. Enjoy the approachable menu full of contemporary American fare that you can’t experience elsewhere, all at Miami's tony Four Seasons.

Courtesy of La Mar

4. La Mar at Mandarin Oriental

A leader in the Peruvian restaurant scene, La Mar by Gaston Acurio at the Mandarin Oriental boasts breathtaking waterfront views of Biscayne Bay, vibrant ceviche offerings, flavorful starters, Peruvian specialties with a Japanese twist, and classics such as lomo saltado ($33) and arroz chaufa dubbed the “aeropuerto” ($26). If you have the money, spend it on Sunday brunch at La Mar. For as little as $85, you can indulge in stations overflowing with fresh seafood and savory grilled delights, chaufa aeropuerto for the table, unlimited brunch cocktails, select wines and champagne, and a choice of specialty dishes including jalea frita (fried calamari, octopus, fish, shrimp) and pescado chorrillana (the catch of the day smothered in tamarind chorrillana sauce and served with mashed yuca and smoked bacon).

5. Blue Collar at Biscayne Inn

A small, cozy, sunlit space in the MiMo District with chef/owner Daniel Serfer at the helm, Blue Collar is simple and relaxed — the perfect backdrop to an incredible meal filled with all of your comfort-food favorites, meant to be shared among family and friends. Situated at the storefront of the Biscayne Inn, there’s a kind of warmth that transcends the wooden tabletops and decor, and it finds its way into comforting plates of your youth. Copious rib selections (served as baby backs, short ribs, spare rib, or prime rib), mac 'n' cheese ($14), shrimp 'n' grits ($15), and braised brisket ($15) are a culinary hug.

