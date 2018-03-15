The Ten Best Croquetas in Miami

The competition for Miami’s favorite fried dish is nothing short of fierce here, with endless variations and regional styles of the quintessential croquetica being served on street carts, in high-end restaurants, and beyond. They’re inescapable. Yet who would want to escape them?

Whether for breakfast, lunch, dinner, or snack time, croquetas have long been an iconic fixture for every single meal. Forget having just one. After biting into the crisp golden brown cylinder, stuffed with the perfect balance of protein and béchamel, it’s become second nature to reach for another.

There are many celebrated croquetas throughout the 305 that come in different flavors, shapes, sizes, textures, and methods of preparation – all worthy of recognition. But let's direct you to the very best. Hint: they're not all from Vicky Bakery.

EXPAND Islas Canarias' croquetas are generously stuffed with ham and béchamel. Courtesy of Islas Canarias Restaurant

1. Islas Canarias. No other croqueta joint is worth standing in line for than at the place that started it all in the ‘70s. Bringing the croqueta revolution to Miami, Islas Canarias is the expert at croqueta creation — the pinnacle of which is the classic ham croqueta ($1.06), a golden bread crumb-coated tube filled with a creamy mix of béchamel and smoky specks of pink ham. Other croqueta options include chicken ($1.06), fish ($1.15), and beef ($.79). 13695 SW 26th St., Miami; 305-559-6666; islascanariasrestaurant.com.



Enriqueta's fish, ham and cheese, Spanish sausage, and bacon croquettes. Photo by Crystal Lee

2. Enriqueta’s Sandwich Shop. The working crowds of Wynwood and midtown tend to pile into this cafeteria for a warm cup of café con leche and Miami’s best Cuban-style sandwiches. The famed sandwich cubano preparado con croquetas ($7) is one of them, which stuffs ham croquetas into a Cuban sandwich, made of ham, roast pork, melted Swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. However, Enriqueta’s deep-fried-to-order cylinders of goodness ($.80 each) can stand on its own. Go for the bacon variety. Because, bacon. 186 NE 29th St., Miami; 305-573-4681.

EXPAND Chorizo croquettes featuring Miami Smokers' chorizo and mostaza Courtesy of Doce Provisions

3. Doce Provisions. Justin Sherrer’s Doce Provisions serves up a tasty, locally sourced menu, featuring Latin-style sandwiches and other gastropub fare. The shrimp po’ boy tacos ($8) and lechon asado buns ($8) are indeed tempting, but you’re here for the chorizo croquetas ($6), packed until plump with Miami Smokers’ chorizo, mostaza, and queso fresco. 541 SW 12th Ave., Miami; 786-452-0161; doceprovisions.com.

EXPAND Buffalo chicken and ropa vieja croquetas from Palomilla Grill. Alexandra Martinez

4. Palomilla Grill. Elevating this humble food is no easy feat. That's why you have to leave it to long-standing Palomilla Grill to show you how it's done. Crunch into mouth-watering ropa vieja ($6.95), goat cheese ($6.95), chorizo ($6.25), and ham ($4.95) croquetas for a taste of both tradition and evolution. 6890 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-261-3424; palomillagrill.net.

Giant ham croquetas, anyone? Courtesy of Sergio's

5. Sergio's. Since 1975, Sergio’s has developed a highly dedicated group of croqueta fanatics spread across Miami-Dade County and even Broward, with locations in Hialeah, Coral Gables, Doral, Kendall, Westchester and Pembroke Pines. Their specialty is the ham croquetas ($.99) – deep-fried in extra-virgin olive oil. The result is a beautifully coated brown pipe with the richest and creamiest filling boasting loads of flavor. 3252 SW 22nd St., Miami; 305-529-0047; sergios.com.

Dos Croquetas is Miami's first croqueta delivery business. Photo courtesy of Dos Croquetas

6. Dos Croquetas. The beauty of Dos Croquetas is you don’t have to put forth much effort into getting them. Let Miami’s first croqueta delivery company bring its handcrafted creations directly to your doorstep. The hard part comes in deciding which unconventional flavor you want: the 305, filled with Angus-style Cuban picadillo, plantains, and cheese; Mexican street corn; mac 'n' cheese and bacon; buffalo crack chicken; Angus cheddar burger; and ham. If you can’t choose just one flavor, Dame Mas ($13.49) lets you sample six creative renditions of the classic snack. 305-912-3672; doscroquetas.com.

Goat cheese croquette with membrillo marmalade Courtesy of Sugarcane

7. Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill. Everything you could ever want in a restaurant is at Sugarcane: welcoming vibes, hand-crafted cocktails and enough globally inspired dishes to satisfy the pickiest of eaters — even the goat cheese haters. Unlike any other version, Sugarcane’s goat cheese croquetas ($9) are a marvelous treat. Dunk these bite-sized morsels, packed with melted goat cheese, into a rich membrillo marmalade, for a harmonious blend of sweet and salty. 3250 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-369-0353; sugarcanerawbargrill.com.

Ham croquetas with fig jelly Courtesy of Bulla Gastrobar

8. Bulla Gastrobar. Perfumed with the scent of Spanish potato omelettes and veal and pork meatballs cooking in the kitchen, this buzzy Spanish Mediterranean-inspired eatery is also home to must-try ham croquetas ($7) served with fig jelly. They go best with booze — enjoy bottomless mimosas or sangrias for $18. The Bulla experience lets you indulge in the authenticity and flavors of Spain without even leaving Miami. 2500 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Miami; 305-441-0107; bullagastrobar.com.

Bolinhos de bacalhau Courtesy of Old Lisbon

9. Old Lisbon. In a neighborhood full of croqueta choices, Old Lisbon will always be among the top — mainly for its take on the traditional croquetica. Featuring Portugal’s famed salt codfish and potatoes, Old Lisbon’s bolinhos de bacalhau ($10.99) is balanced by its slightly sweet batter and offers a different kind of crunch, one that you’d find in a conch fritter. 1698 Coral Way, Miami; 305-854-0039; oldlisbon.com.

Sakaya's spicy pork croquetas Courtesy of Burger Beast

10. Sakaya Kitchen. Traditionalists, beware. Like with every dish at Sakaya Kitchen, innovation is key. Enter dishes like the spicy cheesy kalbi beef tater tots, a hotdog with kimchi, and the house-made dae ji spicy pork croquetas ($6). The Latin meal undergoes an Asian twist complete with a ginger soy dipping sauce for optimal taste. 3401 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-576-8096; sakayakitchen.com.

