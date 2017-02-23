The Ten Best Celebrities to Follow During SOBEWFF 2017 on Twitter and Instagram

Photo by John Parra / Getty Images for SOBEWFF

The South Beach Wine & Food Festival is underway, and hundreds of chefs are flying in from around the world to cook at SOBEWFF's various dinners and parties. Of course, it's not all work for these talented toques: They also storm the restaurants and bars of our fair city in what's referred to as "spring break for chefs."

The best part of this weekend is cozying up to a South Beach watering hole and spotting Anthony Bourdain sitting at the bar or Martha Stewart dining on stone crabs.

The way to get the inside track on where the chefs are celebrating is by following them on social media. After all, they're are just like us: They take pictures of their food, share selfies, and talk current events. The best part? They interact with fans, so be sure to reach out and share your favorite local spot for croquetas or cocktails.

Here are the ten best chef Instagram and Twitter feeds to follow.

"I'm sorry, little fella', your body will grow up big and strong but I'm afraid the hands are another matter.." pic.twitter.com/mA4whVA7pz — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) February 20, 2017

1. Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain)

Anthony Bourdain's Twitter feed is part travel porn, part political musings, and part inside information on the culinary world. The chef/author/all-around badass's 5 million followers are treated to everything from mentions of his favorite movies to rants about Donald Trump's tiny hands. Because Bourdain loves Miami, check his Twitter feed for hints on where he's eating, drinking, and even getting some ink done.

A post shared by NPH (@nphfoodporn) on Feb 10, 2017 at 9:09am PST

2. Neil Patrick Harris (@NPHFoodPorn)

Sure, you can be like the other 26.6 million people who follow @ActuallyNPH on Twitter for this triple threat's upbeat messages, Broadway info, and general goodness, but it's the actor's Instagram, @NPHFoodPorn, that promises real decadence. So far, there are only two pictures (the account was set up just a few days ago), but because Harris is headed to SOBEWFF to eat, drink, and be merry, watch out for the posts to multiply.

3. Snoop Dogg (@snoopdogg)

Who would have thought Snoop Dogg would turn into such a foodie icon? We already knew he could sing, rap, and act, but after he began hanging with Martha Stewart, all bets were off. Snoop also has mad love for Miami, so expect to see his Twitter feed blow up with local spots and famous faces.

deep fried lobster lollipops from @latinhousegrill on #DDD tonight lookin back at the best fried dishes over the past few years pic.twitter.com/jktTlyww3W — Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri) January 27, 2017

4. Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri)

When Guy Fieri heads to the Magic City, it automatically transforms into that mythical place called Flavortown. Fieri, who will host SOBEWFF's inaugural Food Fight, is good friends with several Miami chefs, including Sakaya Kitchen's Richard Hales and Latin House Grill's Michell Sanchez, so it's a safe bet he'll take time to visit a few local haunts. Find out where he's eating locally on his Twitter feed.

5. Andrew Zimmern (@AndrewZimmern)

Bizarre Foods host Andrew Zimmern is best known for his adventurous eating habits, but don't expect to see only wildebeest on the menu. His Twitter feed is filled with political insight, news, and even tips on how to get your kids to eat broccoli. There's also a robust dose of good, all-American food porn (as evidenced by the delightful fritter above).

