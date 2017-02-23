menu

The Ten Best Celebrities to Follow During SOBEWFF 2017 on Twitter and Instagram

SOBEWFF 2017: Kosher BBQ Digs for Chef Alon Shaya's Roots


Thursday, February 23, 2017 at 11 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Photo by John Parra / Getty Images for SOBEWFF
The South Beach Wine & Food Festival is underway, and hundreds of chefs are flying in from around the world to cook at SOBEWFF's various dinners and parties. Of course, it's not all work for these talented toques: They also storm the restaurants and bars of our fair city in what's referred to as "spring break for chefs."

The best part of this weekend is cozying up to a South Beach watering hole and spotting Anthony Bourdain sitting at the bar or Martha Stewart dining on stone crabs.

The way to get the inside track on where the chefs are celebrating is by following them on social media. After all, they're are just like us: They take pictures of their food, share selfies, and talk current events. The best part? They interact with fans, so be sure to reach out and share your favorite local spot for croquetas or cocktails.

Here are the ten best chef Instagram and Twitter feeds to follow. And be sure to follow @NewTimesFood to see what we're eating and drinking at @SOBEWFF.

1. Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain)
Anthony Bourdain's Twitter feed is part travel porn, part political musings, and part inside information on the culinary world.  The chef/author/all-around badass's 5 million followers are treated to everything from mentions of his favorite movies to rants about Donald Trump's tiny hands. Because Bourdain loves Miami, check his Twitter feed for hints on where he's eating, drinking, and even getting some ink done.

A post shared by NPH (@nphfoodporn) on

2. Neil Patrick Harris (@NPHFoodPorn)
Sure, you can be like the other 26.6 million people who follow @ActuallyNPH on Twitter for this triple threat's upbeat messages, Broadway info, and general goodness, but it's the actor's Instagram, @NPHFoodPorn, that promises real decadence. So far, there are only two pictures (the account was set up just a few days ago), but because Harris is headed to SOBEWFF to eat, drink, and be merry, watch out for the posts to multiply.

3. Snoop Dogg (@snoopdogg)
Who would have thought Snoop Dogg would turn into such a foodie icon? We already knew he could sing, rap, and act, but after he began hanging with Martha Stewart, all bets were off. Snoop also has mad love for Miami, so expect to see his Twitter feed blow up with local spots and famous faces.

4. Guy Fieri (@GuyFieri)
When Guy Fieri heads to the Magic City, it automatically transforms into that mythical place called Flavortown. Fieri, who will host SOBEWFF's inaugural Food Fight, is good friends with several Miami chefs, including Sakaya Kitchen's Richard Hales and Latin House Grill's Michell Sanchez, so it's a safe bet he'll take time to visit a few local haunts. Find out where he's eating locally on his Twitter feed.

5. Andrew Zimmern (@AndrewZimmern)
Bizarre Foods host Andrew Zimmern is best known for his adventurous eating habits, but don't expect to see only wildebeest on the menu. His Twitter feed is filled with political insight, news, and even tips on how to get your kids to eat broccoli. There's also a robust dose of good, all-American food porn (as evidenced by the delightful fritter above).

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.

