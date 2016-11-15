The Ten Best Bakeries in Miami

Photo by Stian Roenning

It's hard to match the feeling of stepping inside a restaurant filled with a doughy aroma. There's just something about the smell of a freshly-baked loaf of bread that warms the heart and fills the soul (and the stomach, too). As Miami's culinary landscape thrives, the city's bread, pastry, and dessert scene is gaining momentum.

Today, many more eateries are whipping up warm batches of dough in-house, instead of outsourcing. The same can be said about desserts and pastries, like light and airy croissants and delicately-designed fruit tarts and specialty cakes. From bakeries curated by internationally-recognized chefs to neighborhood favorites, family-run spots, and delivery-only options, these are the 10 best bakeries spanning Miami-Dade County.

EXPAND Ivoire creameux Courtesy of Antonio Bachour

1. Bachour Bakery + Bistro

James Beard Award semifinalist Antonio Bachour and chef Henry Hané have given Miami one of its greatest gifts: Bachour Bakery + Bistro. Located on the southwest corner of Brickell World Plaza, it features the combined sweet and savory talents of these two chefs, with a full bistro menu complemented by a large assortment of pastries. Before Bachour, Miami severely lacked a place to purchase artistically-driven pastries, something in which cities such as Paris, New York, and Rome take pride. Inside, find danishes, brioche, and a variety of flaky croissants (gianduja, almond, and a Miami-centric guava and cheese); along with a selection of signature desserts such as bonbons, macarons, petit cakes, tarts, and large specialty cakes. All breads and baked goods are made in-house daily, and many spotlight seasonal fruits. All pastries can be eaten there or taken to-go.

EXPAND The breakfast sandwich at Zak the Baker. Photo by Clarissa Buch

2. Zak the Baker

This Wynwood-based bakery is more than a one-stop-shop for sourdough loaves and other sweet and salty baked goods. It is part bakery and part cafe, putting diners right in the middle of owner Zak Stern's bustling operation. The day's offerings, both with baked goods and menu items, are seasonal and depend on what is freshly available. Breads include Jewish rye, plum fennel and rye, country wheat, and sourdough; and daily plates are listed on s chalkboard. There's always a soup along with several open-faced sandwiches and mixed salads. One of the bakery's most popular dine-in dishes is Stern's breakfast sandwich. It's made with sourdough multigrain bread, which has oats, flax, sesame, millet, and pumpkin seeds in it. A thin egg omelet with sharp cheese is used as the base of the sandwich, and a few slices of avocado are layered on top. Then sprouted alfalfa and chopped tomato are added, and house-made chili aioli is drizzled throughout to add an extra kick. Weekends are especially busy at the bakery, so make sure to come with ample time to grab a loaf or stay for a meal.

Courtesy of Bunnie Cakes

3. Bunnie Cakes

As Miami's first vegan, gluten-free, and allergy-conscious bakery, Bunnie Cakes makes sweets accessible to all. Its flagship store in Wynwood features a medley of baked treats, including large and small cupcakes, whoopie pies, doughnuts, small cakes, brownies, cakes in a jar, and cookies. It offers coffee, tea, water, and natural sodas, plus a few tables where customers can sit too. Every baked good comes in a variety of flavors, including red velvet, guava, chocolate, and vanilla, all made using mostly organic ingredients.

Courtesy of Fireman Derek

4. Fireman Derek's

When it comes to pie, Fireman Derek's takes first place. Years ago, Derek Kaplan, a City of Miami firefighter, began selling key lime pies on a Coconut Grove corner. Now, he attracts long lines wrapped around his Wynwood storefront just for a slice of his heavenly creations. Keep an eye out for his apple pie, topped with caramelized apples and spicy cinnamon; or his beloved key lime variation, which boasts a thick and creamy center with a pleasant citrus bite. Forego sweet with Kaplan's salty quiches, including spinach and feta, or Mediterranean. All pies can be purchased by the slice or as a whole. The eatery serves freshly-baked cookies and muffins as well as brews from Panther Coffee.

True Loaf

5. True Loaf

Located in Sunset Harbour — one of South Beach's quieter areas — True Loaf brings a quaint, neighborhood bakery to Miami Beach. Specializing in sourdough, the eatery uses organic flour to bake brioche, croissants, loaves, muffins, and scones. Besides baked goods, True Loaf offers a handful of sandwiches Thursday through Sunday. Flavors rotate but include a choripan packed with Miami Smokers sausage, pickled red onions, and chimichurri; a BLT with house-cured bacon and a tarragon mayonnaise; and roast beef topped with a goat cheese mousse and caramelized onions. Come for lunch and leave with a loaf of bread.

