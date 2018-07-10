 


The Tank's Freedom Tower Amber Ale is now available in bottles.
The Tank's Freedom Tower Amber Ale is now available in bottles.
Courtesy of the Tank Brewing Co.

The Tank Brewing Co. Launches Bottled Beer, Available for Purchase Across South Florida

Clarissa Buch | July 10, 2018 | 8:52am
AA

Freedom never tasted so good. Though the Tank Brewing Co. debuted about two years ago, customers can now purchase the brewery's best-selling Freedom Tower amber ale at more than a dozen local spots — including Total Wine & More and Crown Wine and Spirits — and crack it open in the comfort of their own home.

This is the first time the Tank, which distributes craft beer to more than 250 South Florida restaurants and bars, has bottled any of its products. With a taproom and production facility near Miami International Airport, the Freedom Tower amber aAle was one of the first beers it launched back in 2016, making it a fitting choice to become the brand's first bottled product.

“The Freedom Tower Amber Ale has always been a beer with a special place in my heart,” owner/founder Carlos Padron says. “We named it after the iconic Miami landmark in downtown. Aside from it being a great-tasting beer and our top seller, it serves as a symbol of hope and freedom.”

On the packaging, find black and white sketches of Miami's own Freedom Tower along with long leaves and a half drawn face. The beer itself features a malt flavor with hints of caramel and stone fruit.

In addition to the Tank's taproom, Freedom Tower beer bottles are available for purchase at the following locations: select Crown Wine and Spirits stores, select Total Wine & More stores, Mendez Fuel, the Dorchester Hotel, Mr. & Mrs. Bun, Edukos, Empanada Harry’s Bakery, Key Largo Bay Resorts, Alabama Jack’s, Better Days, Lighthouse Grill, Downstairs Market, and Kush.

Otherwise, customers still have the opportunity to stop by the Tank's taproom to grab a pint to go, or hang out and drink onsite.

The Tank Brewing Co. 5100 NW 72nd Ave. Bay A-1, Miami; 786-801-1554; thetankbrewing.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

