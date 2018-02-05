The Spirit Forward Bacardi Women in Leadership Initiative Debuts Empowerment Series

There's no denying the hospitality and service industry is no longer a man's world. As the wake of female empowerment continues to tear down barriers in all fields, international brands are rising to the occasion to add support to this worldwide movement.

For several years, Bacardi has been working to make this step a priority by establishing the Bacardi Women in Leadership Initiative, which ensure the advancement of women in leadership roles within the company, and the Bacardi S.H.E. Summit.

This year, the spirits-industry leader partnered with female-led industry organizations PUNCH — a James Beard Award-winning online magazine started by two young female spirits professionals — and Speed Rack, an all-female bartending competition that promotes women in the spirits industry while raising funds for local and national charities, to host the inaugural Spirit Forward Bacardi in Leadership Empowerment Series.