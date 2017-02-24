menu

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Miami Wants You to Break Up With Your Cell Phone

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Wakefest, Coconut Grove Arts Festival, and Hello Kitty


The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Miami Wants You to Break Up With Your Cell Phone

Friday, February 24, 2017 at 11:30 a.m.
By Alona Abbady Martinez
Relax and renew at the Mandarin Oriental Miami.EXPAND
Relax and renew at the Mandarin Oriental Miami.
Photograph by Alona Abbady Martinez
If you break out in a cold sweat when you can’t find your cell phone or you’re stressed out by what will show up next on Donald Trump's Twitter feed, perhaps it’s time to consider a digital wellness retreat, particularly if it's being offered by the only five-star spa in Miami.

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Miami is offering just that. “We wanted to develop this retreat to help our guests reevaluate their relationship with technology,” spa director Osa Mallo says. That begins with a gentle separation from your device: “We offer a sleeping bag for the cell phone.” You get yoga, singing bowl meditation, and coloring exercises on the property’s beach area.

Food also plays a key role in the retreat.

“We have a very talented culinary team who have created a specific bento box incorporating superfoods and foods with high antioxidant properties." The menu includes carrot-and-ginger soup and miso-honey-grilled salmon and farro — an ancient grain similar to quinoa — prepared in a salad with squash and apples.

Bento box packed with superfoods such as tofu and steamed vegetable dumplings, miso-honey grilled salmon with green tea soba noodles, and kiwi-chia-seed pudding with coconut milk.EXPAND
Bento box packed with superfoods such as tofu and steamed vegetable dumplings, miso-honey grilled salmon with green tea soba noodles, and kiwi-chia-seed pudding with coconut milk.
Photograph courtesy of The Mandarin Oriental Miami

Chef Eduardo Quintana, who has prior experience as a spa sous-chef, created the menu. “We try to incorporate some of the components we currently have and to give the public an opportunity to try something a little different,” Quintana explains.

Guests are also given a choice of three cold-pressed organic juices from Juicera, a local company based in Hollywood. “There’s Green Power, Rooted Beginnings, and Pineapple Express. It’s a really nice, refreshing drink to have, with fruits and vegetables” Mallo says.

Retreat prices begin at $330, and signature spa treatments are available as discounted add-ons. The retreat takes place from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. but can easily be customized. “The yoga and singing bowl session on the lawn is a group session, but other than that, we can customize it completely as the guest would like.”

It's best to enjoy the retreat the whole day so as not to disrupt the flow. After all, you’ll want to make sure your cell phone has a nice, long rest.

Leave ready to tackle the digital world again.EXPAND
Leave ready to tackle the digital world again.
Photo by Alona Abbady Martinez

Upcoming dates for spa day are Sunday, March 5; Saturday, April 2; Saturday, May 20; and Saturday, June 17 — plenty of opportunities to wean you off your phone. For reservations, call the spa at 305-913-8332 or visit the website.

Alona Abbady Martinez
Alona Abbady Martinez lives in Plantation. She writes about food and family on her blog, Culinary Compulsion, and is working on her book, My Culinary Compulsion, a global food memoir with recipes.
