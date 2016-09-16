The Seven Dials Brings Traditional English Breakfast to Coral Gables

EXPAND Make sure to order the full English at the Seven Dials' new brunch. Photo by Clarissa Buch

Two years ago, the Seven Dials quietly opened on a residential side street in Coral Gables. It didn't take long for the quaint gastropub , helmed by London-born chef/owner Andrew Gilbert, to become a neighborhood gem. The locale is finally jumping on the brunch bandwagon, opening its doors Sunday late morning to offer the weekend meal.

Instead of Benedicts and pancakes, the Seven Dials is sticking to its roots. Find the age-old English breakfast feast on the menu, along with a smattering of other breakfast-and-lunch combination goodies with a classic pub twist. Many of the restaurant's ingredients are sourced locally, which means brunch-goers can snag eggs from Sun Fresh Farm & Ranch in Davie; sausages from Proper Sausages in Miami Shores; and bread from Wynwood's Zak the Baker.

When New Times was invited for a taste on September 11, Emmy-winning comedian and television host Jimmy Kimmel was spotted dining at a nearby table with a few guests, munching on nearly every dish on the menu. While we can't say for certain if he enjoyed the restaurant's eats, judging by his near-cleared plates, we can only imagine.

Start with the house-made banana bread. Photo via the Seven Dials

For starters, consider an order of the house-made banana bread ($7). Two thick cuts of sweet bread are served with slices of fresh banana and a sprinkle of powdered sugar. It's served with creamy butter and a smear of jelly.

The bacon-pineapple French toast blends sweet and savory into one. Photo via the Seven Dials

Continue with a sweet and savory plate. Choose between the French omelette ($13), oozing with truffle and toscano cheese and topped with crunchy shoestring fries; or the bacon-pineapple French toast ($14), where two slices of airy sweet toast are topped with a blend of bacon cuts and pineapple slices. Vermont maple syrup is poured throughout, adding an extra sweet tang.

If you have room, squeeze in an order of the kedgeree scramble ($14), a dish native to India that blends rice, lentils, onions, and eggs. The Seven Dials' version is mixed with St. James smoked salmon, shrimp, peas, and basmati rice.

The French omelette oozes with truffle and toscano cheese. Photo via the Seven Dials

For the main entree, the decision is simple: Go for the full English ($20). The mammoth plate features sausages from Proper Sausage, streaky bacon, two fried eggs, roasted tomato, a large scoop of baked beans, mushrooms, home fries, fried bread, and Zak the Baker toast coated with butter. Add black pudding, a European-style blood sausage, for an added $3. Either way, it's more than enough to fill two diners.

