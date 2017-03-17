menu

The Setai's Sunday Jazz Brunch Buffet Lets You Dine Like a Celebrity

Corsair Launches Weekend Brunch With 52-Ingredient Bloody Mary Bar


Friday, March 17, 2017 at 12:35 p.m.
By Laine Doss
Champagne all day.
Champagne all day.
Photo by Laine Doss
The Setai could be South Beach's most exclusive (and expensive) properties. It's the place where celebrities get pampered with endless Champagne while the paparazzi try to get a glimpse from blocks away through giant lenses.

If you want a taste of what it's like to be showered with endless glasses of champers and a bounty of delights, spend the afternoon at the Setai's Sunday jazz brunch.

Photo by Laine Doss

The best people watching (and easiest access to the seemingly endless array of food), make sure to be seated in the courtyard, newly furbished with a retractable awning to provide shelter from both glare and the occasional suns shower. New Times was invited to the decadent brunch to sample the offerings.

Photo by Laine Doss

During brunch, the Setai's Jaya is transformed into something like a culinary Epcot with dedicated sections for Indian, Thai, Chinese, and Indonesian cuisine. Find items like butter chicken, fish curry, eggplant masala, steamed baos, dim sum, and pad Thai among the rotating selections.

Of course, traditional brunch goodies abound. There are freshly baked pastries, an omelet station, and more.

Photo by Laine Doss

Stock up on shrimp, mussels, snow crab claws, and oysters at the raw tower, then head outside to the grill station for steak, chorizo, lamb, and chicken, finished to order.

Photo by Laine Doss

Save room for dessert which features everything from nitrogen ice cream to gold-flecked pastries and doughnuts. Find Setai macarons, Key lime pie, Caribbean chocolate cupcakes, tiramisu, panna cotta, and more among the colorful assortment.

Of course, your glass will remain filled with unlimited pours of Louis Roederer Champagne, mimosas, and  bloody marys as you enjoy live jazz. Take a selfie and boom! You're an instant celebrity yourself!

Jaya Sunday brunch at the Setai is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. For reservations call 855-923-7899 or email dining@thesetaihotel.com. Brunch is $80 per person (exclusive of tax and gratuity).

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Jaya
2001 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

855-923-7899

thesetaihotel.com

