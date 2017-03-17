The Setai's Sunday Jazz Brunch Buffet Lets You Dine Like a Celebrity

Champagne all day. Photo by Laine Doss

The Setai could be South Beach's most exclusive (and expensive) properties. It's the place where celebrities get pampered with endless Champagne while the paparazzi try to get a glimpse from blocks away through giant lenses.

If you want a taste of what it's like to be showered with endless glasses of champers and a bounty of delights, spend the afternoon at the Setai's Sunday jazz brunch.

Setai's Gorgeous courtyard and reflecting pool. Photo by Laine Doss

The best people watching (and easiest access to the seemingly endless array of food), make sure to be seated in the courtyard, newly furbished with a retractable awning to provide shelter from both glare and the occasional suns shower. New Times was invited to the decadent brunch to sample the offerings.

Lavish buffet Photo by Laine Doss

During brunch, the Setai's Jaya is transformed into something like a culinary Epcot with dedicated sections for Indian, Thai, Chinese, and Indonesian cuisine. Find items like butter chicken, fish curry, eggplant masala, steamed baos, dim sum, and pad Thai among the rotating selections.

Of course, traditional brunch goodies abound. There are freshly baked pastries, an omelet station, and more.

Outdoor grill station Photo by Laine Doss

Stock up on shrimp, mussels, snow crab claws, and oysters at the raw tower, then head outside to the grill station for steak, chorizo, lamb, and chicken, finished to order.

Decadent desserts Photo by Laine Doss

Save room for dessert which features everything from nitrogen ice cream to gold-flecked pastries and doughnuts. Find Setai macarons, Key lime pie, Caribbean chocolate cupcakes, tiramisu, panna cotta, and more among the colorful assortment.

Of course, your glass will remain filled with unlimited pours of Louis Roederer Champagne, mimosas, and bloody marys as you enjoy live jazz. Take a selfie and boom! You're an instant celebrity yourself!

Jaya Sunday brunch at the Setai is served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays. For reservations call 855-923-7899 or email dining@thesetaihotel.com. Brunch is $80 per person (exclusive of tax and gratuity).