The Salty Donut Brings Back Sticky-Bun Doughnut Collab With Knaus Berry Farm

This Friday, January 12, will be an extra-sweet day at the Salty Donut. That's when the Wynwood-based shop will revive its legendary sticky-bun doughnut in collaboration with Knaus Berry Farm.

Drenched in a roasted-pecan/toffee-rum glaze and topped with caramelized pecans, the cinnamon-roll/doughnut mashup will be available through January 21. And this year, there will be no customer limit; last year, the shop restricted orders to one per person.

For those who have never tried this sticky-bun mashup, think of it as a cinnamon roll stuffed inside a doughnut, making the treat larger, stickier, and richer than any other Salty Donut creation. It's nearly twice the size of a regular doughnut from the shop, which basically means it's colossal.

Each one is made by encasing a famous Knaus Berry Farm cinnamon roll inside a thick layer of the Salty Donut's signature 24-hour brioche dough. Then the whole thing is fried, baked, and garnished by hand at the shop.

The sticky-bun doughnut debuted in March 2016. It was the first time the Salty Donut and Knaus Berry Farm, both known for outrageously long lines, teamed up to make their most gluttonous treat to date — which, naturally, resulted in even longer lines. The creation was a runaway success last year too.

Given the doughnut's labor-intensiveness, quantities will still be limited. Priced at $6 each, these sweet rolls are expected to go fast. In years past, they've sold out every day hours before closing time.

Stop by for your fix Tuesday through Sunday (the shop is closed Monday) from January 12 through 21. Weekdays tend to be quieter, but nothing is off-limits when it comes to the sticky-bun doughnut. Arrive hungry and prepare to wait in line.

Sticky-Bun Doughnut Collab. Friday, January 12, through Sunday, January 21, at the Salty Donut, 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com. $6 each.

