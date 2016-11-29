The Salty Donut Opens Permanent Wynwood Store This Saturday With Free Doughnuts

Photo by Maureen Aimee Mariano

The day is finally here. The Salty Donut, Miami's first artisanal doughnut shop, is opening the doors to its long-awaited permanent location this Saturday, December 3 at 8 a.m.

The storefront, located at 50 NW 24th Street inside the Wynwood Arcade, comes after nearly a year of weekend pop-ups — both inside an abandoned courtyard across from its new brick and mortar, and a beachside set up at the Confidante in South Beach. Coinciding with Art Basel, the brand first launched its concept at last year's Miami Art Week.

To celebrate, the shop will hand out free traditional buttermilk glazed doughnuts smothered in Tahitian vanilla bean glaze to the first 100 customers in line this weekend. On Sunday, the store will host brunch with Macs Pubs, an on-the-go pop-up bar. Expect mimosa and doughnut pairings, along with cold brew cocktails and beer.

For now, the store will be open Tuesday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. or sold out. On weekends, it will open at 8 a.m. It will still offer UberEats Thursday through Sunday.

Co-founders Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro expected the shop to open last spring, but due to construction and permitting delays, the storefront was delayed more than six months.

Thankfully, it hasn't hindered business. In less than a year, the Salty Donut's sales are in the six figures. And, at the end of the summer, the doughnut shop moved its operation into a temporary location a few doors down from their actual storefront. Most weekend, the brand attracts hundreds of customers, who patiently wait in lines for up to an hour to get their hands on one of the sweet creations.

At the Salty Donut's new shop, customers can expect its usual selection of doughnuts, including year-round flavors like maple bacon and guava and cheese, as well as weekly varieties such as green apple and cinnamon, and egg nog and gingerbread.

For updates on the Salty Donut, visit its Instagram.

