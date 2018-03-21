The Salty Donut Opening Location in South Miami

The time has finally come. The Salty Donut will open a second location, in South Miami adjacent to the former Fox's Sherron Inn, a local icon that closed in 2015 after operating nearly 70 years.

The shop, expected to debut in late summer, will occupy about 1,300 square feet and offer a spacious outdoor courtyard and an open kitchen so fans can watch.

"Over the last year, we've realized that many of our customers are in this area," cofounder Andy Rodriguez says. "[My wife and business partner] Amanda and I also live here. And when you think about it, there's not an overwhelming amount of cool concepts here even though you have so many students and young families around."

The menu will be similar to that of the Wynwood flagship, including year-round flavors such as chocolate tres leches, brown butter and salt, and guava and cheese, paired with rotating chef's specials unique to South Miami. Expect Salty's lineup of lattes, espressos, and cold brews too.

"Our design will stay rustic elegant," Andy says. "But the space will be larger to accommodate more indoor seating, with a lot more outdoor space. The courtyard is really pretty, so we think it will be a great place for customers to hang in."

Doughnuts will be made in the Salty Donut's commercial kitchen in Little River and delivered frequently throughout the day to South Miami. Garnishes such as crumbles, chocolate, and other edible decorations will be added onsite.

"You'll actually see our doughnuts in action," cofounder Amanda Rodriguez says.

Though the storefront faces South Dixie Highway, according to Andy, the magic of the location comes from behind. "It's got this really beautiful neighborhood vibe going on," he says.

The opening comes more than two and a half years after the Salty Donut debuted as Miami's first artisanal doughnut shop in Wynwood. The couple spent about a year operating as a pop-up while they waited for construction and permit approvals. In December 2016, the business transitioned into a permanent location at the Wynwood Arcade.

The Salty Donut has captured the hearts and stomachs of thousands in Miami through a slate of exceptional flavors, such as rainbow dough, boozy glazes and fillings, cannoli-shaped versions, doughnut burgers, and sticky bun doughnuts, as well as innovative vegan and gluten-free varieties.

"We really want to focus on our town," Andy says. "There's still more the Salty can do down here."

The Salty Donut South Miami. 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; saltydonut.com. Opening late summer 2018.

