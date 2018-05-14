 


The Salty Donut Expands Its National Doughnut Day Bash
Courtesy of the Salty Donut

The Salty Donut Expands Its National Doughnut Day Bash

Clarissa Buch | May 14, 2018 | 8:30am
Mark your calendar: The Salty Donut is gearing up to throw an all-out bash for this year's National Doughnut Day, Friday, June 1. The third-annual event will include a cornucopia of doughnuts, along with burgers, empanadas, bottomless beer, and a performance by the Grammy-nominated Miami band Locos por Juana.

Tickets, which cost $66, are expected to sell out within days or even hours. Last year, the party was limited to a few hundred guests, adding to the event's exclusivity.

Those lucky enough to snag entrance to the upcoming soiree will be greeted with freshly grilled burgers and crisp fries from Shake Shack. There will also be an assortment of empanadas from Fufi and a limited-edition Salty Donut ice-cream creation by Dasher & Crank.

Also expect unlimited doughnut samplings. The Salty will double its production for this year's party. Exact flavors have not been released, but it's safe to anticipate a mixture of best sellers and never-before-seen varieties.

Wash down the treats with beer by Wynwood's J. Wakefield Brewing and cocktails by bartender Chris Rolon and his team, Tremendo Coctel.

Locos por Juana will supply tunes, and the Salty Affair will host an interactive live art experience. Amanda and Andy Rodriguez, co-owners of the Salty Donut, say there will be additional surprises, but for now, they're not divulging details.

If that weren't enough, attendees will leave with a goodie bag filled with Salty Donut swag and more fresh doughnuts, along with gifts from WeWork, Uber Eats, Dasher & Crank, and the Prism Creative Group.

Long before the Salty's annual bash debuted, National Doughnut Day, which falls on the first Friday of June each year, was created by the Salvation Army in 1938 to honor those who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

The Salty Donut's National Doughnut Day Party. 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 1, at Ace Props, 398 NE 78th St., Miami; 305-756-0888; propshopmiami.com. Tickets cost $66 to $78 via gettieapp.com. Ages 21 and up.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

