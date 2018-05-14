The Salty Donut Expands Its National Doughnut Day Bash

Mark your calendar: The Salty Donut is gearing up to throw an all-out bash for this year's National Doughnut Day, Friday, June 1. The third-annual event will include a cornucopia of doughnuts, along with burgers, empanadas, bottomless beer, and a performance by the Grammy-nominated Miami band Locos por Juana.

Tickets, which cost $66, are expected to sell out within days or even hours. Last year, the party was limited to a few hundred guests, adding to the event's exclusivity.

Those lucky enough to snag entrance to the upcoming soiree will be greeted with freshly grilled burgers and crisp fries from Shake Shack. There will also be an assortment of empanadas from Fufi and a limited-edition Salty Donut ice-cream creation by Dasher & Crank.