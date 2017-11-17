The Salty Donut Creates Rosé and Prosecco Doughnuts

This Saturday, the Salty Donut is getting bubbly with the launch of two booze-infused doughnuts.

Through a partnership with Santa Margherita USA, the Wynwood shop will release limited-edition batches of rosé- and a prosecco-flavored doughnuts using wines from the Miami-based Italian importer.

"They contacted us about the launch of their holiday-edition bottles," Salty Donut cofounder Amanda Pizarro says, "and it ended up turning into this crazy one-day-only collaboration."

For the first doughnut, Santa Margherita's rosé is used in a glaze and a jelly ($5), which are used to coat and stuff 24-hour brioche dough. Then comes a dusting of gold shimmer and a sprinkle of shiny edible pearls.

The second doughnut calls for the company's prosecco, which is reconstructed into a jelly and stuffed inside the doughnut's center with diced strawberries ($6 to $8). It's garnished with a gold merengue disk, dark chocolate curls, strawberries, and gold foil.

The Salty Donut will also serve complimentary Santa Margherita rosé and prosecco superiore with every purchase.

Prosecco-flavored doughnut Courtesy of the Salty Donut

Both doughnuts will be available at the shop all day Saturday, November 18. They will also be offered in New York City at Brookfield Place for a Santa Margherita holiday event. Staff from the Salty Donut will fly in a private JetSmarter plane a few hours before the event to transport hundreds of fresh doughnuts.

"It's crazy that it will all be happening at the same time," Pizarro says. "In New York, we'll be offering free samplings and live demos. At home, we'll just have a bunch on sale until they sell out. When they're gone, they're gone."

The Salty Donut. 50 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-925-8126; saltydonut.com. The limited-edition doughnuts are available from 8 a.m. until they sell out Saturday, November 18.

